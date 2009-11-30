Holiday Parties: Head to H&M for the Perfect Dress

The holidays are something that most of us tend to look forward to; the hot cocoa, decorations, cute winter trends, gifts, and the holiday parties…or maybe just the holiday parties. At least for us, we tend to love the festivities because it gives us more excuses to treat ourselves to a shopping spree for multiple killer holiday soirée frocks. Because every day is a fashion show and the world is our runway we need to look especially perfect no matter where the party life takes us. Try out these fun looks for picturesque style for ensured fashionable holiday ease!

Work Party

These types of fetés require a little more class, sophistication, and maybe (depending on your work place) a little something more…well, more than just your regular night-out-on-the-town outfit. Try these cute options that deem perfect for an office event.

Holiday Party

These are the most fun! You can relax and enjoy the evening with close friends and a little more bubbly than usual just because it’s that time of year. Try these glamorous outfits and sparkle in jewel tones all night long while appearing irresistibly alluring and confident to all onlookers.

Sexy Nights

Want to push the envelope and look sexed-up for the holidays? Throw these flirty pieces into the mix! Lace and silk always prove to be the perfect combination for a sultry night out!

All clothing shown above is available now in H&M stores, and everything is priced between $9.95 and $69.95.