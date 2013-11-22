10 Holiday Packing Essentials from Blogger Laura Ellner

A social media consultant/stylist by day and a blogger by night, Laura Ellner is the author of the fashion blog, OnTheRacks.com. Laura is a 24-year-old San Francisco transplant, now living and loving life in the Big Apple. Check out her blog, where she posts outfit pictures on the regs and rants about different things that she desires and is inspired by.
It’s about that time of year again…when everyone starts packing up their bags and jetting off for the holidays! Since I started my blog and moved to New York City, I’ve found myself on the move more and more regularly. I used to be the kind of girl who would throw all of my belongings in the biggest suitcase I could find and call it a day. But, let’s face it, this just isn’t the practical way to go. Not only would I end up with a plethora of completely useless belongings, and unworn-yet-somehow-dirty laundry upon my return, but I’d also forget to bring things that I actually needed (like, say, a toothbrush and a phone charger?!).
Well, through trial and error, I’ve learned that traveling doesn’t have to require daunting preparation, and can proudly call myself a recovered over-packer.
In becoming a frequent traveler I have learned a few tricks of the trade that I hope you’ll find useful as you begin preparing for your holiday getaways! It’s the season for cocktail dresses, statement jewelry, and all things festive, so don’t hesitate to bring along some sparkle as you head out on your merry way. But, on top of all that, there are a few must-haves that I know I wouldn’t want to leave behind.
Click through the gallery for some of the holiday travel essentials I’ll be sure to have in tow as I head out of town this season.
For more information on our relationship with Tide Pods: cmp.ly/3
Click through the slideshow to check out my top 10 packing essentials for the holidays!
Even while traveling, I still try the best I can to keep up with my blog and social media updates. When I don't feel like being weighed down by a laptop, my iPad is the perfect alternative. iPad Air; from $499; at store.apple.com
I never leave home, let alone travel, without a pair of sunglasses. Karen Walker has been my favorite brand for years, and the "Anytime" is a super fun, oversized style that I'm loving right now. Karen Walker Anytime sunglasses; $280; at barneys.com
A good pair of flat black boots are an absolute must for this girl. My Pour La Victoire Janna booties are both comfortable and stylish. They go with everything and are perfect for traveling—whether I'm racing through the airport or frolicking around, exploring a new city. Pour La Victoire Janna Booties; $260; at shopbop.com
A good pair of high-waisted, cropped jeans are a major wardrobe staple for me. I'm nothing short of obsessed with the Virtual style by Goldsign. They are soft and as can be and fit like a glove. Who says you can't be comfortable while traveling and look cute at the same time?! Goldsign Virtual Jeans; $224; at shopbop.com
I haven't stopped wearing this studded duffle bag from Coach since I got it a few weeks back. Its simple, timeless style allows me to wear it with anything, but the fun gold studs add a little edge and spice things up a bit. It's super spacious so you can throw in all your essentials when on the go. Coach Studded Leather Legacy Duffle; $398; at coach.com
I tend to be a bit clumsy, so having a Tide Pod handy is always a must. For a girl always on-the-go, these pods have truly re-invented the way you do laundry. No more pouring, no more spills—just toss one in and your favorite holiday sweater will be looking brand new in no time. Tide Pods Detergent; at tide.com
In my opinion, every girl should keep a basic, oversized "grandpa" sweater at an arm's length—something versatile that can be thrown on over anything when temperatures drop unexpectedly! This loose cardigan from American Apparel is both easy to wear and affordable...you can't go wrong. American Apparel Mohair Loose Cardigan; $89; at americanapparel.com
These cleansing towelettes are perfect for freshening up tired skin, or removing makeup—and they smell like heaven! It's like aromatherapy for your face. Burts Bees Facial Cleansing Towelettes; $6; at burtsbees.com
We may be living in a digital world, but there's just something so fun about a disposable camera, especially when you're traveling! I love the surprise of picking up photos and not knowing what to expect. Plus there's nothing better than having physical copies of the memories made while on a trip. Kodak Disposable Camera 3-pack; $20.95, at amazon.com
I'm the kind of girl who loves a bold lip, but typically winds up with lipstick on my clothes or teeth. I'm hooked on these NARS lip crayons—they come in great colors and last for hours without rubbing off on unwanted areas. "Cruella" is my go-to for traveling…red is a classic color and a surefire beauty trick for brightening up your look. NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil; $25; at sephora.com