10 Holiday Packing Essentials from Blogger Laura Ellner

A social media consultant/stylist by day and a blogger by night, Laura Ellner is the author of the fashion blog, OnTheRacks.com. Laura is a 24-year-old San Francisco transplant, now living and loving life in the Big Apple. Check out her blog, where she posts outfit pictures on the regs and rants about different things that she desires and is inspired by.

It’s about that time of year again…when everyone starts packing up their bags and jetting off for the holidays! Since I started my blog and moved to New York City, I’ve found myself on the move more and more regularly. I used to be the kind of girl who would throw all of my belongings in the biggest suitcase I could find and call it a day. But, let’s face it, this just isn’t the practical way to go. Not only would I end up with a plethora of completely useless belongings, and unworn-yet-somehow-dirty laundry upon my return, but I’d also forget to bring things that I actually needed (like, say, a toothbrush and a phone charger?!).

Well, through trial and error, I’ve learned that traveling doesn’t have to require daunting preparation, and can proudly call myself a recovered over-packer.

In becoming a frequent traveler I have learned a few tricks of the trade that I hope you’ll find useful as you begin preparing for your holiday getaways! It’s the season for cocktail dresses, statement jewelry, and all things festive, so don’t hesitate to bring along some sparkle as you head out on your merry way. But, on top of all that, there are a few must-haves that I know I wouldn’t want to leave behind.

Click through the gallery for some of the holiday travel essentials I’ll be sure to have in tow as I head out of town this season.

For more information on our relationship with Tide Pods: cmp.ly/3