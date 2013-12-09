50 Festive Holiday Party Outfits To Copy Right Now

When it comes to fashion, few times during the year are as festive and fun than holiday party season. It’s a time when breaking out our most festive outfits aren’t only suggested, but required.
Feeling stumped on how to dress to impress? To help you (and ourselves) out, we combed through hundreds of sites filled with inspired street style—as well as plenty of red carpet looks—to bring you 50 holiday party looks that are perfect to copy.
It’s key to be aware that all holiday parties are not created equal (there’s a big difference between what you should wear to a friend’s house for a pot-luck versus a holiday charity gala), so we’ve searched searched for looks to copy for a range of different fetes.
Go ahead and click through! Any one of these looks will make you feel like the belle of any holiday party you might find yourself at this season.
If wearing a satin party dress trimmed in lace doesn't get you in the holiday party mood, nothing will. We love that the Valentino dress Alexa Chung is wearing here is in shocking lime green, too.
We love this ladylike dress (bonus points for stripes) and statement necklace. You'll be the belle of your holiday party in a look like this.
A full party skirt and a jean jacket will take you from day to night and work to a holiday party, effortlessly.
Pair highwaisted black pants with a statement blouse (feathers, sequins, beading, will all do the trick).
Stylist Kate Foley paired a flouncey winter white skirt and simple black turtleneck. The look couldn't be easier to copy, and is screaming to be worn to a holiday party.
J.Crew Executive Creative Director Jenna Lyons paired a sequin maxi skirt, with a statement sweater, and a bold necklace here. This look would be just as chic with a sequin pencil skirt, and its utterly perfect for the holiday party circuit.
For those black tie holiday parties do like model Karlie Kloss did and go for a form hugging gown with long sleeves.
You don't have to overthink your holiday party look, sometimes black slacks, a white blouse, and a statement necklace are all you need to steal the show.
Instead of going with a basic black suit, go for a navy dinner suit and a statement necklace, like designer Tory Burch recently did.
Wondering how to wear a full skirt without look like a Mad Men extra? Wear it with a motorcyle jacket.
Don't think you can't wear a white cocktail dress during the winter. Lauren Santo Domingo looks utterly holiday party perfect here.
Maybe the most perfect of holiday party looks—try a red taffeta skirt and a lace top.
Photo Via Pink Peonies
Poppy Delevigne wore a head to toe look from Dolce & Gabbana's Fall 2013 show recently, and the look is surprisingly easy to replicate on a budget. Think a lace skirt paired with a metallic or brocade top and ladylike black pumps.
Pair a classic satin party dress with a mink stole for a retro holiday party look.
Model Lily Kwong rocked a gorgeous peplum cocktail dress recently, which we think would be perfect for just about any holiday party. Take a style lesson from Kwong and wear platforms instead of stilettos to keep the look more on the casual side.
If you are going to a fancy holiday shindig (say an office holiday party or a charity event) do like model Hilary Rhoda did, and wear a beaded, ladylike cocktail frock and a minaudière clutch.
Something about tartan gets us (and just about everybody) in the holiday mood. Don't be afraid to be matchy matchy, like Rita Ora did when she wore this tartan suit.
Heading to a holiday party directly from the office? A tartan skirt and a simple black t-shirt will transition perfectly.
Give a classic black dress a new spin layering it with a crisp white blouse.
This outfit consisting of a textured sweater paired with over-the-knee suede boots would be perfect for a casual holiday party with friends.
Photo Via Variaceje
Looking for a quick way to get holiday party ready? Just add lace tights.
Photo Via What Courtney Wore
This is the ultimate cool girl holiday party look—a lace skirt, paired with motorcyle boots.
Photo Via Fashion Vibe
You can and should wear white after Labor Day, like white pants and an off-white fur.
Photo Via Where Did You Get That
Give a basic black outfit a glamourous edge layering it with colored fur.
Photo Via Summer Listen
Leather pants and a sexy lace top is the perfect edgy holiday party look.
Looking for a statement piece for you next holiday party? Go for a feathered skirt.
Photo Via Wendy's Lookbook
Leather shorts, a flannel shirt, and emerald green satin shoes is an outfit made for a holiday party.
Photo Via Eat. Sleep. Wear.
You'll make a serious statement wearing a metallic sheath dress like Cara Delevngne did here. Keep your accessories on the minimal side, and let the dress do all of the talking.
Opt for a brocade dress for the holiday party circuit like style setter Giovanna Battaglia did here.
Want to be extra sexy for a holiday party? Go for a black pencil skirt and a matching crop top.
Photo Via With Love From Kat
For fashionistas, why not try a blazer dress for your next holiday affair.
Photo Via Song of Style
We think that this look put together by blogger Jane Aldridge is perfect for a casual holiday party with friends.
Photo Via Sea of Shoes
Be daring this holiday party season and wear a menswear inspired tuxedo. We love that blogger Kelly Framel wore hers with an oversized brooch.
Photo Via The Glamourai
You'll be the standout at your next holiday party if you are the girl in a red jumpsuit.
Photo Via Tuula Vintage
We are in love with just about everything having to do with this look put together by Claire Courtin Clarins. Pair an off-white lace dress with a burgundy stole, and voila.
We all know that red is a holiday party-ready color, so nothing is quite as good as an edgy red leather dress to get the party started. Keep accessories simple (think black leather pumps).
Street style star Anya Ziourova's Grecian-inspired red and black cocktail dress has us drooling. Be on the lookout for a color-blocked dress when you are shopping for something statement making.
We love the idea of a lingerie-inspired dress paired with an oversized sweater for your next holiday party (we just advise that you not wear this to your office office party).
Make any dress pop during the holidays thanks to metallic heels. While we are lusting after these from the Miu Miu runway, plenty of less expensive options abound.
Nothing says holiday party quite like a jewel-toned cocktail dress. Do like Erika Bearman (aka Oscar PR Girl) did and wear yours with fun patterned shoes.
Keep it simple and sexy at your next holiday party with a pencil skirt and a tucked in lingerie-inspired top.
Instead of a LBD, we are seriously loving the LND (little navy dress) this holiday season.
Leather skirt? Check. Festive jewel-toned sweater? Check. Statement necklace? Check. This holiday-ready party look is just about perfect. The best part? It includes items that you probably already own.
Photo Via What I Wore
Pair a sequin skirt with a t-shirt like blogger Hallie Swanson did.
Photo Via Hallie Daily
Heading to a friend's home for a holiday themed movie night? Keep it simple but festive with a flannel shirt and jeans.
Photo Via Golden Divine
You'll knock out the fashion competition wearing a wrap skirt paired with a simple (slighly sheer) sweater.
A simple pair of leggings and an oversized black sweater are transformed into a holiday party ready look thanks to a gorgeous metallic belt.
Photo Via The Petticoat
When in doubt this holiday party season go for a little black dress, a statement necklace, and knee-high boots.
Photo Via Peace Loves Shea
Transform a short sequin skirt into a seasonally appropriate party look with help from a cable knit sweater.
Photo Via Brooklyn Blonde
