50 Festive Holiday Party Outfits To Copy Right Now

When it comes to fashion, few times during the year are as festive and fun than holiday party season. It’s a time when breaking out our most festive outfits aren’t only suggested, but required.

Feeling stumped on how to dress to impress? To help you (and ourselves) out, we combed through hundreds of sites filled with inspired street style—as well as plenty of red carpet looks—to bring you 50 holiday party looks that are perfect to copy.

It’s key to be aware that all holiday parties are not created equal (there’s a big difference between what you should wear to a friend’s house for a pot-luck versus a holiday charity gala), so we’ve searched searched for looks to copy for a range of different fetes.

Go ahead and click through! Any one of these looks will make you feel like the belle of any holiday party you might find yourself at this season.