Holiday Outfits: Your Best Bets For Thanksgiving Attire

We’re not going to tiptoe around the facts: Thanksgiving is all about the comfort food. Well, it’s also about family and spending quality time with your loved ones, but let’s face it, what you’re wearing at the dinner table is probably the last thing on people’s minds. However, that shouldn’t stop you from looking your best on Turkey Day! We’ve picked out some cute, slouchy pieces that will serve you well all day even if you eat a little too much and need to curl up on the couch in a food coma between servings. Whether your traditional gathering is casual or slightly more dressy, we’ve got you covered, and with these options, you won’t be left regretting your decision to wear skinny jeans.

Option 1: Casual. If there is one day a year to try out the sweatpants trend, then Thanksgiving is it. Here, we’ve included the chicest ones we could find, along with some comfy wedges, a slouchy grandpa sweater and a scarf that can double as a pillow when you decide to take a turkey-induced nap.



Clockwise from top left: Kain t-shirt, $90, at Net-A-Porter; J. Crew fleece-lined jacket, $200, at Net-A-Porter; Snood, $32, at Topshop; T jersey sweatpant, $124, at Alexander Wang; Fingerless gloves, $150, at Rag & Bone; Pierre Hardy x Gap wedges, $195, at GAP; Grandpa sweater, $184, at Alexander Wang.