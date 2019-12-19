StyleCaster
These 7 Last Minute Holiday Outfit Ideas from T.J.Maxx Are Head-to-Toe Luxe (Yes, Really)

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: T.J.Maxx. DESIGN: Cierra Miller.

If I’m being honest, I’m not great at going through racks of clothing and putting together the perfect ensemble. I get overwhelmed with all the options, and prefer to shop more curated collections. This can make shopping at stores like T.J.Maxx—and getting those major savings—difficult. But T.J.Maxx’s holiday outfit ideas are totally stylized, giving everyone seven different options to shop head-to-toe. It seems the retailer has put together these outfits with me in mind. No need to search through racks to find your perfect last-minute holiday look, because T.J.Maxx has done it for you (seven times, actually).

Below, you’ll find seven different holiday outfit ideas from T.J.Maxx to shop now. Whether it’s in stores or online, you can find all the pieces of these stylized looks at discounted prices. If you’ve been putting off creating the perfect holiday look, consider this guide your saving grace. You better believe all seven of these ensembles need to be in my closet ASAP.

tjmaxx holiday 1 These 7 Last Minute Holiday Outfit Ideas from T.J.Maxx Are Head to Toe Luxe (Yes, Really)
Victor Jacket Gold Blazer $149
Sweater with Tie Neck $16.99
Woven Mid-Sport Leather Boots $179.99
Beaded Clutch $32
Tidings of Animal Print & Gold—

Mixing a gold metallic blazer with an animal print clutch is a fun and trendy way to dress this holiday season. Plus, you can use all of these chic pieces long after the holidays are over.

tjmaxx holiday 2 These 7 Last Minute Holiday Outfit Ideas from T.J.Maxx Are Head to Toe Luxe (Yes, Really)

Ribbed Cuff Sweater $24.99
Faux Leather Midi Skirt $29
Italy Wool Coat $399
buy it
Snakeskin Leather Boots $149
Matte Beaded Necklace $79.99
Faux Leather & Friends—

This sleek faux leather skirt look is not only great for any holiday soiree, but it’s also perfect for a winter lunch with your BFFs, date night—You name it.

tjmaxx holiday 3 These 7 Last Minute Holiday Outfit Ideas from T.J.Maxx Are Head to Toe Luxe (Yes, Really)
Pleat Skirt Wrap Dress $19.99
Faux Fur Emerald Coat $29
Suede Pointy Toe Ankle Booties $49
Python Clutch $79.99
Baby, It’s Cold Outside—

Add a bit of holiday flare to a green dress with a fuzzy (and cozy) coat. Staying warm and looking chic? It’s a win/win situation.

tjmaxx holiday 4 These 7 Last Minute Holiday Outfit Ideas from T.J.Maxx Are Head to Toe Luxe (Yes, Really)
Sequin Gown $229.99
A Sequined Affair—

Sequins for the holidays are a no-brainer, and this maxi sequined gown is the ultimate look.

tjmaxx holiday 5 These 7 Last Minute Holiday Outfit Ideas from T.J.Maxx Are Head to Toe Luxe (Yes, Really)
Metallic Long Skirt $39
Silk Animal Print Top $22
Gold Plated Chain Belt $10
Have a Cool Tulle Yule—

Mixed animal prints? A metallic tulle skirt? This holiday look is one for the books.

tjmaxx holiday 6 These 7 Last Minute Holiday Outfit Ideas from T.J.Maxx Are Head to Toe Luxe (Yes, Really)
Balloon Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater $20
High Waist Fax Leather Skirt $22
Beaded Booties $99
Sweater Weather & Faux Leather—

Pairing a pullover sweater with a faux leather skirt is truly a lewk. This outfit is an ideal template for any holiday party or winter event.

tjmaxx holiday 7 These 7 Last Minute Holiday Outfit Ideas from T.J.Maxx Are Head to Toe Luxe (Yes, Really)
Kyria Sequin Dress $79.99
Suede Vinyl Heels $29
Diamond Emerald Pearl Earrings $199.99
Vintage Holiday Vibes—

This sequin dress is totally vintage with a 2019 twist. The puff sleeves and neckline bring this frock—and you—into 2020 with style.

 

