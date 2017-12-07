45 Holiday Outfit Color Combos That are Just Festive Enough

Holiday season is in full swing and that means cocktail parties, events, family gatherings and more opportunities to show off your favorite holiday looks. We’re not going to lie, we do love the bold color combination of red and green for the Christmas season, but we also know that it’s not everyone’s cup of eggnog. So, what other festive color combos can you try?
We suggest pairing one of the OG colors with a metallic or neutral color. Mix red and gold for a warm vibe or red and silver for a fresh, street style-approved pop. We also love green and silver, or mixing red with maroon for a monochromatic take on the holiday look. If you’re not feeling like parading around your holiday festivities in sequins or metallic boots, try adding blush, nude or black tones to the outfit for a more wintry, modern ensemble.
Ahead, check out some of our favorite holiday outfit looks, plus a handful of pieces you can buy now.
Red & Green
The classic holiday combo—red and green is a easy way to look and feel festive for the holiday!
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Green
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Green
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Green
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Green
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Gold
Combining red and gold is a sure way to elevate your look instantly. The warm hues look rich, bold and perfect for your holiday party.
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Gold
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Gold
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Gold
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & Gold
For a softer approach, try pairing green and gold together. These combined colors scream street style star.
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & Gold
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & Gold
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & Gold
Photo:
Getty Images
Emerald Dress
Dress, $51.67 (was $68.90); at Torrid
Green & Gold
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & Gold
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & (Rose) Gold
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Silver
This color combo is our favorite for the holiday season! This combo is fresh, unexpected and totally chic.
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images
Red & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & Silver
Another unexpected pairing for the holiday is green and silver. These two colors pair perfectly with a hint of blush pink and your metallic accessories will be the talk of the holiday party.
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images
Green & Silver
Photo:
Getty Images