45 Holiday Outfit Color Combos That are Just Festive Enough

45 Holiday Outfit Color Combos That are Just Festive Enough

STYLECASTER | Holiday Outfit Ideas | Festive Color Combinations
Photo: Getty Images

Holiday season is in full swing and that means cocktail parties, events, family gatherings and more opportunities to show off your favorite holiday looks. We’re not going to lie, we do love the bold color combination of red and green for the Christmas season, but we also know that it’s not everyone’s cup of eggnog. So, what other festive color combos can you try?

We suggest pairing one of the OG colors with a metallic or neutral color. Mix red and gold for a warm vibe or red and silver for a fresh, street style-approved pop. We also love green and silver, or mixing red with maroon for a monochromatic take on the holiday look. If you’re not feeling like parading around your holiday festivities in sequins or metallic boots, try adding blush, nude or black tones to the outfit for a more wintry, modern ensemble.

Ahead, check out some of our favorite holiday outfit looks, plus a handful of pieces you can buy now.

Red & Green

The classic holiday combo—red and green is a easy way to look and feel festive for the holiday!

Red & Green
Red Meets Green

Jacket, $396; at Wolf & Badger

Red & Green
Tartan Trench

Burberry trench, $2,695; at Net-a-Porter

Red & Green
Red & Green
Tartan Tweed

Balmain dress, $1,752.50; at Net-a-Porter

Red & Gold

Combining red and gold is a sure way to elevate your look instantly. The warm hues look rich, bold and perfect for your holiday party.

Red Floral Sequins

Dress, $89.90; at Zara

Red & Gold
The Swing Dress

Dress, $348; at DVF

Red & Gold
Appliqué Appearance

Jonathan Simkhai dress, $837 (was $1,395); at Net-a-Porter

Red & Gold
Green & Gold

For a softer approach, try pairing green and gold together. These combined colors scream street style star.

Tulle Time

Gown, $13,500; at Gucci

Green & Gold
Green & Gold
Vevlet Cutouts

Jason Wu dress, $1,956.50 (was $2,795); at Net-a-Porter

Green & Gold
Emerald Dress

Dress, $51.67 (was $68.90); at Torrid

Green & Gold
Green & Gold
Mixed Metals

Black Halo dress, $390; at Shopbop

Green & (Rose) Gold
Red & Silver

This color combo is our favorite for the holiday season! This combo is fresh, unexpected and totally chic.

Red & Silver
Little Red Jacket

Jacket, $72; at ASOS

Red & Silver
Red & Silver
Ruffle Skirt

Blake skirt, $495; at Veronica Beard

Red & Silver
Red & Silver
Top Handle Bag

Bag, $478; at Furla

Red & Silver
Red & Silver
Green & Silver

Another unexpected pairing for the holiday is green and silver. These two colors pair perfectly with a hint of blush pink and your metallic accessories will be the talk of the holiday party.

Belted Jumpsuit

Jumpsuit, $44.99 (was $86); at JCPenney

Green & Silver
Green Things

Heel, $89.95; at Steve Madden

Green & Silver
Photo: Getty Images
Metallic Cropped Pants

Vicky pant, $85; at RACHEL Rachel Roy

Green & Silver
Green & Silver
Photo: Getty Images

