45 Holiday Outfit Color Combos That are Just Festive Enough

Holiday season is in full swing and that means cocktail parties, events, family gatherings and more opportunities to show off your favorite holiday looks. We’re not going to lie, we do love the bold color combination of red and green for the Christmas season, but we also know that it’s not everyone’s cup of eggnog. So, what other festive color combos can you try?

We suggest pairing one of the OG colors with a metallic or neutral color. Mix red and gold for a warm vibe or red and silver for a fresh, street style-approved pop. We also love green and silver, or mixing red with maroon for a monochromatic take on the holiday look. If you’re not feeling like parading around your holiday festivities in sequins or metallic boots, try adding blush, nude or black tones to the outfit for a more wintry, modern ensemble.

Ahead, check out some of our favorite holiday outfit looks, plus a handful of pieces you can buy now.