Here’s Your Christmas Playlist: 25 Songs to Listen to All Day

Christmas day is here, and there’s one thing that rises to the top of our to-do lists—aside, of course, from lounging in our PJs all day—and that’s shamelessly listening to our favorite holiday songs.

In celebration of the only day of the year during which it’s truly acceptable to blast Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on loop, followed by holiday selections by The Jackson 5, Johnny Cash, Bing Crosby, Frank Sinatra, Destiny’s Child, and some traditional seasonal selections like “Carol of the Bells,” we’ve put together a Spotify playlist of our 25 songs to listen to all day, embedded below for your convenience.

Happy listening!