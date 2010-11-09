Holiday Movie Mania: The Top 10 Flicks We’re Looking Forward To

The holiday season is fast approaching, and for some of you that may signify crowded malls, airports and painful family gatherings, but it also means that the winter movie season is finally here! November and December is the time of year when the movie studios really seem to bring out the big guns. When you consider the fact that year-end movies are usually the ones that garner the most Oscar buzz, it makes perfect sense that we have to wait until the very last couple of months to see them. Just think about some of the big December 2009 releases, which included Crazy Heart, Up In The Air and Avatar, to name a few. With a number of much anticipated upcoming films, it looks like this holiday season will live up to the year-end blockbuster tradition. Take a look at the 10 movies we think will take you into 2011 the right way.

Blue Valentine

Release Date: December 31, 2010



Star Power: Ryan Gosling, Michelle Williams



What You Can Expect: If the NC-17 rating is any indication, then this movie is going to be full of intensity. The film follows the deeply emotional and tragic love story that unravels between Williams and Gosling’s characters over a 5-year time period. I use the term love story loosely because from what I’ve seen, you will probably leave this film feeling very emotionally disturbed.



Black Swan

Release Date: December 3, 2010



Star Power: Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis



What You Can Expect: We fashion girls have been waiting for this one for a long time now. But don’t let the beautiful actresses and gorgeous Rodarte designed costumes fool you this movie is dark and twisted (in a good way). The film is a mental thriller of sorts, dealing with the topic of just how far someone will go for their passion ballet in this case. If Darren Aronofsky’s last film, The Wrestler, is any predictor, then I smell Oscar gold.

Love & Other Drugs

Release Date: November 24, 2010



Star Power: Anne Hathaway, Jake Gyllenhaal



What You Can Expect: If you’re looking for a love story, then make sure you catch Gyllenhaal’s latest romantic comedy this thanksgiving weekend. He plays a pharmaceutical salesman who falls for a free-spirited Anne Hathaway. But lest you think this is your typical rom-com, you’ll be surprised to find out that Hathaway’s character is in the early stages of a detrimental disease. I’m thinking you should get the Kleenex out for this one.

127 Hours

Release Date: November 5, 2010 (NY and LA) November 12, 2010 (limited)



Star Power: James Franco



What You Can Expect: This is the true story of mountain climber Aron Ralston, who remarkably fought for his life after falling down a canyon and being pinned by a boulder. Most of us already know the outcome of the real-life story, so you can only image how gruesome this movie will get. It looks like Danny Boyle followed up his last winner, Slumdog Millionaire, with another Oscar-worthy flick.



The Fighter

Release Date: December 10, 2010



Star Power: Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale, Amy Adams



What You Can Expect: The film is the story of real-life boxer “Irish” Micky Ward, played by Wahlberg. It deals with his obstacle-filled road to becoming the world lightweight boxing champ. You’ll cry, you’ll laugh, you’ll cheer all the components necessary for an Oscar nominee.

True Grit

Release Date: December 25, 2010



Star Power: Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin



What You Can Expect: This might be a little intense for Christmas day, so I might wait until December 26th to catch this one. It’s all about the Wild West, murder and revenge in the latest Cohen brothers flick. If the 1969 version of the film was any indication, then come Oscar night, Jeff Bridges may follow in the footsteps of John Wayne and walk away with an Academy Award.



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Release Date: November 19, 2010



Star Power: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint



What You Can Expect: Potter fans everywhere will have some mixed emotion when November 19th roles around. This second to last movie in the Harry Potter saga signifies the beginning of the end for Harry and his pals. Harry, Ron and Hermione join forces one last time for what’s sure to be a bumpy ride.

Country Strong

Release Date: December 22, 2010



Star Power: Gwyneth Paltrow, Tim McGraw, Leighton Meester



What You Can Expect: Paltrow makes her singing debut in this moving story about a troubled country singer struggling to keep her career and dream alive. Viewers follow Paltrow’s character through the love, heartache and turmoil that she faces while trying to resurrect her career.



The Tourist

Release Date: December 10, 2010



Star Power: Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp



What You Can Expect: OK, so even if this movie doesn’t scream Academy Awards, Jolie and Depp still offer a whole lot of pretty to look at for a couple of hours. Depp plays an American tourist whose romantic involvement with Jolie’s character leads to some deadly danger.



How Do You Know

Release Date: December 17, 2010



Star Power: Owen Wilson, Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon



What You Can Expect: Now for some comic relief! Any movie that stars Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson is bound to have you laughing throughout. Add in Reese Witherspoon and you have yourself the ingredients that romantic comedy dreams are made of. The love triangle that ensues is just an added bonus!

