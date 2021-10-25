3 Cozy Holiday Loungewear Trends To Snuggle Up In This Winter

Scroll To See More Images

The holidays are right around the corner and I’ll be damned if I don’t start wearing cozy holiday loungewear the second the temperatures start to drop. I don’t care if it’s 65 degrees in the morning and back to 79 degrees by noon—you’ll catch me working from home in cozy PJs with no regrets!

Seriously, though. If adjusting to a work-from-home lifestyle has taught me anything, it’s that I should put just as much effort into my loungewear wardrobe as the stuff I wear out and about. And during the holidays, looking cute for a cozy photo op is key! That’s why I’ve rounded up the top holiday loungewear trends to keep in mind, whether you’re shopping for yourself or gifting something soft to someone else.

First up, waffle knits are back to help you serve cool-kid-at-the-ski-lodge vibes even if you’ve never been to Aspen. And of course, fuzzy, fluffy fleeces are the holiday loungewear trend that will never die. And I’m thrilled about it! The more extra-soft pieces I have to choose from, the better.

Last but not least, let’s kick it old school with some classic matching pajama sets. If you don’t want to go full-on holiday, there are some slightly chicer patterns and textures you can use to spice them up. Just don’t let me catch you in a ratty college tee and ancient black leggings this season. We’re upping the ante on loungewear and I won’t take no for an answer!

Below, more info on each of the top loungewear trends, plus a few of my oh-so-cozy favorites.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Waffle Knit

There’s nothing quite so classically cozy like a waffle knit moment in winter. It gives me après ski vibes without all the fuss! Whether you do a nightgown, PJs, sweats or a robe, this breathable-but-cozy fabric reigns supreme.

Waffle Henley Bra & Jogger

SKIMS was the first to make waffle knit chic, and these joggers are my winter go-to. This season, I’ll be adding the matching bra to my loungewear collection.

Hera Waffle Knit Dress

Halle Berry’s Sweaty Betty collection made good use of waffle knits. This off-duty dress is great for pairing with your fuzziest slippers or your trendiest kicks.

Glow Waffle Henley & Jogger Set

I’ve been buying cute and comfy PJs at Victoria’s Secret for years, and this waffle set is chic enough to wear around the house or throw on with a great coat while running holiday errands.

Fuzz Off

No surprise here, fluffy, fuzzy fabrics are always in during the holidays. Skip basic cotton and go for something with a chunkier, fleecy feel for extra warmth and comfort when the temperature drops.

Lenny Robe

I’m a massive fan of robes that look like long, fuzzy cardigans. When you can wear them open or closed, the loungewear styling options are endless! This UGG version comes in classic cream and icy pink.

Jala Midi Dress

Who said fuzzy loungewear couldn’t be flattering? This AFRM dress is great for a date night in when you want to curl up but still look chic.

Cozy Knit Pullover

Yes, another SKIMS pick. Catch me channeling teddy bear vibes in this fluffy pullover until spring.

Classic Sets

More than any other time of year, I tend to lean towards PJ sets during the holidays. If you’re still rocking your old college tees to bed, it’s time to invest in the pajamas you deserve! Go for an old-school button-up and pants, a trendy velour set or something in a lightweight vegan silk.

Flannel Pajamas with Headband

PJ Salvage makes some of the softest PJs on the market (OK, the softest, bar none). I’m living for this rock ‘n’ roll puppy print, but they have tons of other options, too.

Reece Pajamas in Tobacco

APPARIS does incredible vegan silk for the holidays, and the Reece set comes in a ton of gorgeous jewel tones, not to mention this perfect chocolate brown hue.

Crop Tank Velour Pajamas

Want a matching PJ set that’s a little more fashion-forward? Pair early 2000s velour with Gen Z-friendly silhouettes like a cropped tank and wide-leg sweats.