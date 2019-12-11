StyleCaster
Shiny, Sparkly Lingerie Is the Sexiest Way to Ring in the Holidays

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Lingerie is one of those things almost none of us have enough of. Because it’s a strictly treat-yourself purchase, you need an occasion to wear it—and even then, you need an excuse to drop $100-ish on something you’ll wear for a mere few minutes. This occasion/excuse double whammy comes around very rarely, but one of the few times it does is during the holidays. ’Tis the season for buying things for yourself and everyone else. So why not stock up on sparkly, shiny holiday lingerie you can whip out in December and wear long after?

One of the most beautiful things about holiday lingerie is that it offers festivity and versatility in equal measure. Red, green, gold, silver—these rich tones feel inherently celebratory. They evoke visions of the most charming time of year. Of cozy, crackling fireplaces. Of piping-hot vats of indulgent hot cocoa. Of presents, of loved ones, of laughter. At the same time, though, even the boldest reds, the deepest greens, and the shiniest silvers don’t feel holiday-exclusive. These shades are worth sporting during any time of year—and they’re sure to stun every time you slip into them.

But holiday lingerie’s greatest strength lies not in its festivity, its versatility, or its beauty. It lies in the fact that holiday lingerie makes us a little happier to spend time indoors. Once the temperatures drop, the thought of venturing outside goes from unappetizing to unfathomable. And in these moments where we feel confined to the interiors of our homes, there’s something special about a piece of clothing that allows—nay, invites—us to have a good time. To play dress-up. To wink at ourselves in the mirror. To have a little fun with our partners.

Holiday lingerie is as experiential as it is aesthetic. And during a season when we all need a little more to do, that duality goes a long, long way.

It's Cup to You Strapless Bodysuit $20
This stunning bodysuit doubles as a seriously hot going-out top.

Do As I Say 3-Piece Set $34.99
Because blue is as essential to a holiday palette as any metallic.

Poison Possession Bustier Set $38
Equal parts delicate and commanding.

Keep Up the Lace Mesh Bodysuit $20
The sheen on that light gold lace is too stunning to pass up.

James Lace Padded Demi Bra $195
Buy it now, wear it on Christmas, and whip it out again on Valentine’s Day.

Victoria Velvet Underwire Bodysuit $51
Because black velvet is basically always a good idea.

High Demands Vinyl Bodysuit $40
Vinyl is sure to take your shine game to entirely new levels.

Emotional Empress Rhinestone Bra $16.80
Who can resist rhinestones that feel a little bit like sparkly snowflakes?

Satin Tulip Soft Bra $39
A bra so pretty you’ll be looking for excuses to wear it.

Dangerous Woman Rhinestone Teddy $29.99
Because snowy millennial pinks definitely deserve a spot in your winter rotation.

Blooming Prose Lace Teddy $45
As if the dainty florals and delicate ruffles weren’t sweet enough, that thoughtfully places cutout is shaped like a heart.

Violet Triangle Bra $158
Shiny silks, soft florals, and textured lace details—oh my.

Lavish Crushed Red Velvet Corset $55
Velvet definitely counts as shiny.

Nova Luster Sheer Teddy $40
For the shopper who prefers their texture without a side of lace.

Monki Glitter High-Waist Brief $13
A comfy-cute go-to sure to get you through winter—and probably through the rest of the year, too.

Sweet Little Pearl Mesh Teddy $24.99
Bra: optional.

Hidden Envy Lace Teddy $26.25
Because every lingerie repertoire deserves a corset—and a comfy one, at that.

Can You Feel the Love Teddy $19.98
Florals, rendered in a decidedly holiday-friendly way.

Unlock the Caged Bralette and Thong Set $19.20
Who needs cups when you have ribbons and lace?

Dark Red Plus Maille $49.95
A sexy romper so cozy you could definitely sleep in it.

You Complete Me Teddy Bodysuit $19.99
A classic black teddy, rendered in a seriously sleek silhouette.

Satin Convertible Strapless Bra $128
A set that adds texture to its centerpiece textile—without sacrificing its incredibly cozy appeal.

Sheer Mesh Teddy $22
Fully see-through options are absolutely on the menu.

Late Night Snack Floral Teddy $43.50
A classic black corset with just enough holiday-friendly detailing to warrant wear throughout the season.

Rose Vixen Temptation Velvet Bodysuit $30
Cozy, luxe, and just a bit surprising.

Metallic Lace Teddy $23.10
Because purple deserves a spot in any luxe lingerie rotation.

All the Glamour Lace Rhinestone Sleep… $44.99
This dress is form-fitting, lace-covered, and rhinestone-adorned—really, what more could you ask for?

Kiss Goodnight Teddy $19.99
This vibrant teddy is hot enough to wear now, and timeless enough to last you years—maybe even decades—to come.

Ready Mesh Go Bralette and Panty Set $16
Because anything see-through and covered in metallic stars gets an emphatic yes from us.

Satin Lace Trim Bodysuit $59
Slip into this cozy-cute must-have, and take the most luxurious (and photogenic) nap of your life.

Bedroom Secrets Chemise 3-Piece Set $34.99
For the maximalist who prefers their lingerie as textured as possible.

Satin Bullet Bodysuit $350
A classic silhouette, rendered in an even more classic palette, rendered in an even more classic textile—yes, please.

Royal Frozen Ice Rhinestone Fishnet… $20
Fit for wear as lingerie—or as your going-out wardrobe’s latest statement piece.

Cinthia Unlined Bra $49.95
Because it’s near-impossible to go wrong with emerald green anything—let alone emerald green, flower-adorned mesh.

Smooth Feels Teddy $22.99
Further proof that lace and velvet always play well together.

Midnight Seduction Teddy $39.99
A teddy that interprets “sparkly lingerie” as literally (and delightfully) as possible.

Got You Sprung Lace Bra $19
A winter-friendly set, fit for anyone who craves a slightly out-of-the-box palette.

 

