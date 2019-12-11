Shiny, Sparkly Lingerie Is the Sexiest Way to Ring in the Holidays

Scroll To See More Images

Lingerie is one of those things almost none of us have enough of. Because it’s a strictly treat-yourself purchase, you need an occasion to wear it—and even then, you need an excuse to drop $100-ish on something you’ll wear for a mere few minutes. This occasion/excuse double whammy comes around very rarely, but one of the few times it does is during the holidays. ’Tis the season for buying things for yourself and everyone else. So why not stock up on sparkly, shiny holiday lingerie you can whip out in December and wear long after?

One of the most beautiful things about holiday lingerie is that it offers festivity and versatility in equal measure. Red, green, gold, silver—these rich tones feel inherently celebratory. They evoke visions of the most charming time of year. Of cozy, crackling fireplaces. Of piping-hot vats of indulgent hot cocoa. Of presents, of loved ones, of laughter. At the same time, though, even the boldest reds, the deepest greens, and the shiniest silvers don’t feel holiday-exclusive. These shades are worth sporting during any time of year—and they’re sure to stun every time you slip into them.

But holiday lingerie’s greatest strength lies not in its festivity, its versatility, or its beauty. It lies in the fact that holiday lingerie makes us a little happier to spend time indoors. Once the temperatures drop, the thought of venturing outside goes from unappetizing to unfathomable. And in these moments where we feel confined to the interiors of our homes, there’s something special about a piece of clothing that allows—nay, invites—us to have a good time. To play dress-up. To wink at ourselves in the mirror. To have a little fun with our partners.

Holiday lingerie is as experiential as it is aesthetic. And during a season when we all need a little more to do, that duality goes a long, long way.

This stunning bodysuit doubles as a seriously hot going-out top.

Because blue is as essential to a holiday palette as any metallic.

Equal parts delicate and commanding.

The sheen on that light gold lace is too stunning to pass up.

Buy it now, wear it on Christmas, and whip it out again on Valentine’s Day.

Because black velvet is basically always a good idea.

Vinyl is sure to take your shine game to entirely new levels.

Who can resist rhinestones that feel a little bit like sparkly snowflakes?

A bra so pretty you’ll be looking for excuses to wear it.

Because snowy millennial pinks definitely deserve a spot in your winter rotation.

As if the dainty florals and delicate ruffles weren’t sweet enough, that thoughtfully places cutout is shaped like a heart.

Shiny silks, soft florals, and textured lace details—oh my.

Velvet definitely counts as shiny.

For the shopper who prefers their texture without a side of lace.

A comfy-cute go-to sure to get you through winter—and probably through the rest of the year, too.

Bra: optional.

Because every lingerie repertoire deserves a corset—and a comfy one, at that.

Florals, rendered in a decidedly holiday-friendly way.

Who needs cups when you have ribbons and lace?

A sexy romper so cozy you could definitely sleep in it.

A classic black teddy, rendered in a seriously sleek silhouette.

A set that adds texture to its centerpiece textile—without sacrificing its incredibly cozy appeal.

Fully see-through options are absolutely on the menu.

A classic black corset with just enough holiday-friendly detailing to warrant wear throughout the season.

Cozy, luxe, and just a bit surprising.

Because purple deserves a spot in any luxe lingerie rotation.

This dress is form-fitting, lace-covered, and rhinestone-adorned—really, what more could you ask for?

This vibrant teddy is hot enough to wear now, and timeless enough to last you years—maybe even decades—to come.

Because anything see-through and covered in metallic stars gets an emphatic yes from us.

Slip into this cozy-cute must-have, and take the most luxurious (and photogenic) nap of your life.

For the maximalist who prefers their lingerie as textured as possible.

A classic silhouette, rendered in an even more classic palette, rendered in an even more classic textile—yes, please.

Fit for wear as lingerie—or as your going-out wardrobe’s latest statement piece.

Because it’s near-impossible to go wrong with emerald green anything—let alone emerald green, flower-adorned mesh.

Further proof that lace and velvet always play well together.

A teddy that interprets “sparkly lingerie” as literally (and delightfully) as possible.

A winter-friendly set, fit for anyone who craves a slightly out-of-the-box palette.

