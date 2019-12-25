StyleCaster
Holiday Jumpsuits Are the Festive Staple No Closet Is Complete Without

Lindsey Lanquist
by
In our endless quests to find the perfect holiday dress, many of us overlook an equally festive, equally necessary staple: the holiday jumpsuit. Holiday jumpsuits are, of course, exactly as sparkly, chic, and sophisticated as holiday dresses—not to mention, a touch more comfortable and easier to move around in. That this veritable seasonal must-have goes unregarded time and time again is nothing short of a tragedy—but it’s one we still have time to rectify. The holidays are only beginning to enter full swing, giving us a few days to stock up on holiday jumpsuits in every style and silhouette, and to sport them on every festive occasion that remains before the year’s end.

The beauty of this season’s holiday jumpsuit selection is that it’s vast, varied, and not at all holiday-exclusive. A sparkly black jumpsuit with puffy transparent sleeves is the kind of thing you can whip out for any party, dinner, or special event. That slinky blue satin jumpsuit is as much a fit for your annual Hanukkah party as it is for New Year’s Eve. And some of the flouncier black jumpsuits on offer are low-key enough to sport on the daily (or at least, to some of the more casual shindigs on your calendar).

The truth is simple: Warmth, versatility, comfort, and chic style abound in the holiday jumpsuit genre—often all at the same damn time. So bid your holiday outfit myopia adieu, and diversify your go-to clothing selection; holiday dresses aren’t the only way to do it.

You Should Be Dancing High-Neck Belted… $33
buy it

This little black number is sure to become your party go-to, no matter the time of year. Because really, even the vaguest dress code is no match for this sleek, sophisticated onesie.

Satin Jumpsuit $69.90
buy it

As fit for The Club as it is for your family’s holiday party.

Faux Leather Jumpsuit $199.95
buy it

This leather jumpsuit could easily take you from your friend’s holiday party to the bar—and then to work the next day. Now that’s versatility.

Nookie x Revolve Mystery Jumpsuit $279
buy it

Sparkly, chic, and fit for just about any occasion, this Nookie x Revolve jumpsuit is about to become the most-worn item in your closet.

Another One Bites the Dust Metallic… $66
buy it

’80s style delivered in a way that feels decidedly contemporary—and that leaves room for all your favorite statement accessories.

Alice + Olivia Salem Cowled Halter… $395
buy it

This jumpsuit offers all the appeal of a classic LBD—and all the warm coziness of a pair of pants.

Dusty Daze Wide-Leg Velvet Jumpsuit $119
buy it

Easily dressed up or down, this shiny velvet jumpsuit could effortlessly carry you through every event on your calendar.

Shawl Collar Belter Boilersuit $129
buy it

Wear it to your family holiday party—then pull it out for your next job interview. This jumpsuit works as hard as it plays.

Lovers + Friends Pico Jumpsuit $230
buy it

Shiny silver textiles are basically always a good idea, especially when they’re rendered in such a sexy-but-still-veritably-comfortable silhouette.

Plunge Kimono-Sleeve Jumpsuit $23.20
buy it

Any jumpsuit that offers comfort and sheet hotness in equal measure gets an emphatic yes from us.

Knotted Tank Jumpsuit $49.90
buy it

A strappy aqua jumpsuit may seem a strange choice for winter. But layer this over (or under) your favorite cold-weather pieces, and you’ll end up with a look that’s as seasonal as it is statement-making.

Metallic Plisse Off-the-Shoulder… $29.20
buy it

The simplest way to ensure you’re the most glamorous person in any room? Slip into this.

Deep in Touch Plunging Jumpsuit $27.50
buy it

Because sometimes, being understated makes a bolder statement than being over-the-top (especially during a season characterized by glitzy maximalism).

Hanna Lace Cutout Jumpsuit $39.99
buy it

Pink is a chronically underrated color during the holidays. This formal-but-not-too-formal jumpsuit fully understands—and wants to change—that.

New Look Wrap Jumpsuit $40
buy it

Nothing says “party” like a sparkly textile you can seriously shake your ass in.

Go High Satin Wide-Leg Jumpsuit $23
buy it

Because head-to-toe sparkles aren’t the only way to make a statement—saturated shades are, too.

Plisse Wrap Tie Jumpsuit $51
buy it

A jumpsuit so incredibly comfy-cute you’ll be tempted to wear it everywhere—and so versatile you actually probably could.

Bronze Satin Twill Jumpsuit $125
buy it

Who said cutouts were a strictly summer affair?

Self Portrait Stripe Sequin Jumpsuit $505
buy it

This sequin-adorned, stripe-covered, puffy-sleeve jumpsuit is the sartorial equivalent of a power move.

Rouge Velvet Jumpsuit $170
buy it

Because nothing says “winter” like red velvet.

Velvet Lurex Jumpsuit $139.95
buy it

Equal parts shiny and sophisticated, this jumpsuit is sure to become one of the most reliable pieces in your closet.

LPA Laura Jumpsuit $258
buy it

A bold silhouette rendered in an even bolder palette—and crafted from a surprisingly comfy textile blend. This is what party outfit dreams are made of.

Fame and Partners The Colocasia Jumpsuit $269
buy it

Sheer elegance and versatile comfort? We’ll take 10.

Lovers + Friends Sundown Jumpsuit $198
buy it

Those tie-up straps will leave you feeling more adorable than even the cutest present underneath your tree.

Another Reason Wrap Front Jumpsuit $60
buy it

All the flowy appeal of a dress—with all the versatile comfort of a jumpsuit.

Club Monaco Fringe Jumpsuit $329
buy it

Because fringe detailing is just as party-worthy as shiny metallics and sparkly sequins.

Lex Velvet Jumpsuit $128
buy it

A jumpsuit as fit for everyday wear as it is for the next party you attend.

Self Portrait Tailoring Stripe Jumpsuit $367.50
buy it

An excessively glamorous power suit, rendered in jumpsuit form.

Metallic Jumpsuit $26.99
buy it

A jumpsuit sure to have you turning heads—and feeling thoroughly cozy on the dance floor.

Tularosa Perry Jumpsuit $218
buy it

Nothing says “hostess with the mostest” like a little black jumpsuit that looks effortlessly put-together.

Satin Cami Jumpsuit $29.99
buy it

Though this shiny satin number feels decidedly festive, it drips with a kind of versatility that’ll make it a fit for wear during any season.

Spellbound by Velvet Jumpsuit $89
buy it

This celestial-print jumpsuit wants you to be the human embodiment of the starry-eyed emoji.

Jonathan Simkhai Metallic Chiffon… $417
buy it

This Jonathan Simkhai onesie may not have been designed with New Year’s Eve in mind—but it might as well have been.

Elliatt Adeline Jumpsuit $210
buy it

Few pieces could take you from your best friend’s holiday party to a straight-up gala—but this jumpsuit could.

 

