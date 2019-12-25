Holiday Jumpsuits Are the Festive Staple No Closet Is Complete Without

Scroll To See More Images

In our endless quests to find the perfect holiday dress, many of us overlook an equally festive, equally necessary staple: the holiday jumpsuit. Holiday jumpsuits are, of course, exactly as sparkly, chic, and sophisticated as holiday dresses—not to mention, a touch more comfortable and easier to move around in. That this veritable seasonal must-have goes unregarded time and time again is nothing short of a tragedy—but it’s one we still have time to rectify. The holidays are only beginning to enter full swing, giving us a few days to stock up on holiday jumpsuits in every style and silhouette, and to sport them on every festive occasion that remains before the year’s end.

The beauty of this season’s holiday jumpsuit selection is that it’s vast, varied, and not at all holiday-exclusive. A sparkly black jumpsuit with puffy transparent sleeves is the kind of thing you can whip out for any party, dinner, or special event. That slinky blue satin jumpsuit is as much a fit for your annual Hanukkah party as it is for New Year’s Eve. And some of the flouncier black jumpsuits on offer are low-key enough to sport on the daily (or at least, to some of the more casual shindigs on your calendar).

The truth is simple: Warmth, versatility, comfort, and chic style abound in the holiday jumpsuit genre—often all at the same damn time. So bid your holiday outfit myopia adieu, and diversify your go-to clothing selection; holiday dresses aren’t the only way to do it.

This little black number is sure to become your party go-to, no matter the time of year. Because really, even the vaguest dress code is no match for this sleek, sophisticated onesie.

As fit for The Club as it is for your family’s holiday party.

This leather jumpsuit could easily take you from your friend’s holiday party to the bar—and then to work the next day. Now that’s versatility.

Sparkly, chic, and fit for just about any occasion, this Nookie x Revolve jumpsuit is about to become the most-worn item in your closet.

’80s style delivered in a way that feels decidedly contemporary—and that leaves room for all your favorite statement accessories.

This jumpsuit offers all the appeal of a classic LBD—and all the warm coziness of a pair of pants.

Easily dressed up or down, this shiny velvet jumpsuit could effortlessly carry you through every event on your calendar.

Wear it to your family holiday party—then pull it out for your next job interview. This jumpsuit works as hard as it plays.

Shiny silver textiles are basically always a good idea, especially when they’re rendered in such a sexy-but-still-veritably-comfortable silhouette.

Any jumpsuit that offers comfort and sheet hotness in equal measure gets an emphatic yes from us.

A strappy aqua jumpsuit may seem a strange choice for winter. But layer this over (or under) your favorite cold-weather pieces, and you’ll end up with a look that’s as seasonal as it is statement-making.

The simplest way to ensure you’re the most glamorous person in any room? Slip into this.

Because sometimes, being understated makes a bolder statement than being over-the-top (especially during a season characterized by glitzy maximalism).

Pink is a chronically underrated color during the holidays. This formal-but-not-too-formal jumpsuit fully understands—and wants to change—that.

Nothing says “party” like a sparkly textile you can seriously shake your ass in.

Because head-to-toe sparkles aren’t the only way to make a statement—saturated shades are, too.

A jumpsuit so incredibly comfy-cute you’ll be tempted to wear it everywhere—and so versatile you actually probably could.

Who said cutouts were a strictly summer affair?

This sequin-adorned, stripe-covered, puffy-sleeve jumpsuit is the sartorial equivalent of a power move.

Because nothing says “winter” like red velvet.

Equal parts shiny and sophisticated, this jumpsuit is sure to become one of the most reliable pieces in your closet.

A bold silhouette rendered in an even bolder palette—and crafted from a surprisingly comfy textile blend. This is what party outfit dreams are made of.

Sheer elegance and versatile comfort? We’ll take 10.

Those tie-up straps will leave you feeling more adorable than even the cutest present underneath your tree.

All the flowy appeal of a dress—with all the versatile comfort of a jumpsuit.

Because fringe detailing is just as party-worthy as shiny metallics and sparkly sequins.

A jumpsuit as fit for everyday wear as it is for the next party you attend.

An excessively glamorous power suit, rendered in jumpsuit form.

A jumpsuit sure to have you turning heads—and feeling thoroughly cozy on the dance floor.

Nothing says “hostess with the mostest” like a little black jumpsuit that looks effortlessly put-together.

Though this shiny satin number feels decidedly festive, it drips with a kind of versatility that’ll make it a fit for wear during any season.

This celestial-print jumpsuit wants you to be the human embodiment of the starry-eyed emoji.

This Jonathan Simkhai onesie may not have been designed with New Year’s Eve in mind—but it might as well have been.

Few pieces could take you from your best friend’s holiday party to a straight-up gala—but this jumpsuit could.

