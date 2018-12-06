9 Great Gifts for Guests During the Holidays

There’s no rule that says you have to give your guests a gift for the holidays. But there’s something extra special about doing so. It offers them something to take home after a dinner party or a holiday stay at your place, and that has a way of prolonging the fun — recreating those good vibes all over again.
If you’re stumped for gifts affordable enough to give in multiples but special enough to evoke those warm-fuzzy feelings, look no further. Ahead, we have nine gifts your guests will be thrilled to receive — from Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates to decor pieces that’ll offer a jolt of motivation every single day. Read on for the best ways to extend the season.
This post is sponsored by Ferrero Rocher®.
Memory Journal
Help her chronicle her life with a five-year memory journal. Every page asks one thought-provoking question, and as the years go on, she can look back and see how her perspective has changed — or stayed the same.
Photo:
Getty Images
Message Board
Give your favorites the gift of daily motivation with a light-up message board. She can change the sign daily to fit her mood or meditate on one sentiment for a month or more. Either way, instant confidence-booster.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ferrero Rocher® Fine Hazelnut Chocolates
Send your guests home with a package of Ferrero Rocher® fine hazelnut chocolates, and they’ll think of you every time they reach for another.
Photo:
Ferrero Rocher®
Pothos Plant
Pothos plants are vibrant green, hardy plants that actually do better with infrequent watering and indirect light. So trust us, even your notoriously black-thumbed friends can keep this guy happy. Bonus, they’re on NASA’s list of plants most effective at cleaning indoor air.
Photo:
Getty Images
Tarot Deck
What does the year ahead hold? A tarot deck won’t tell you exactly, of course — but a little light divination could help you set some intentions before the new year, and it’s definitely a lot of fun.
Photo:
Getty Images
Olive Oil
There’s a very famous Italian fashion house that’s known for sending clients the same gift every holiday: a hefty wheel of Parmesan cheese and a jug of best-quality olive oil straight from a grove in Napoli. The feverish anticipation around this gift, even among the well-to-do, is proof everyone appreciates a great olive oil.
Photo:
Getty Images
Sheet Masks
Yes, you’ll look like the ghost of a hockey goalie while wearing one. But a sheet mask is a K-beauty sensation for good reason: In just 15 minutes, it delivers a concentrated dose of skin-perfecting serums that will leave you glowing.
Photo:
Getty Images
Ornament
Even if your friends are fans of the Charlie Brown-style tabletop tree, they deserve a super special ornament to deck it out with. Buy simple glass matching ornaments for all your guests, or get crafty and cover one with metallic glitter.
Photo:
Getty Images
Picture Frame
Pick up a few minimalist photo frames (we like a clean white or blonde wood) and fill them with a group picture taken at your holiday party or dinner — an instant keepsake that’ll fit into any decor.
Photo:
Getty Images