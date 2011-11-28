Holiday Greetings With An Olsen Twins Twist

Talk about a collaborative holiday card! JC Penney’s line with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Olsenboye has partnered with Paperless Post on a set of Russian-inspired e-cards just in time for the holidays!

The fashion line, sold exclusively at the mass retailer, is travel themed and focused on Russia. To create the cards, the sister’s enlisted the help of three fashion bloggers: Paper Fashion, My Closet in Sketches and Beckerman Biteplate.

The cards have a crafty, hand-drawn look that make for a more personal greeting than your standard “Happy Holidays” email. And just to make things sweeter, they’re free — so send away this season!

[via Racked]