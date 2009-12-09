Holiday Gifts: What To Buy the Modern Minimalist

She’s the friend who drops some serious cash on the perfect white tee because the seams are slightly different from the Hanes variety. Her wardrobe is cool, simple, casual, and comfortable, but never boring. She can’t be bothered with bright colors or crazy patterns, and she always keeps you intrigued with cool takes on everyday shapes. She’s the girl that shows restraint in her wardrobe. The kind of restraint we only wish we could exercise when faced with this season’s fleeting trends. Here’s our list of exactly what to buy this intelligent shopper to impress her once and for all.

1. Rogan Warner Hat, $72

2. Barneys New York Solid Cashmere Scarf, $525

3. Alexander Wang Mixed Materials Shopper, $780

4. Muji Vinyl Chloride Cover R-paper Monthly Weekly Note, $17.75

5. Incase Accessory Pouch, $80

6. Alexander Wang Cotton Terry Sweatshirt, $375

7. Stella McCartney Amber Chatting Triangle Bra, $150

8. Stella McCartney Amber Chatting Shorts, $95

9. Maison Martin Margiela Line 22 Striated Ankle Boot, $905.99

10. Alexander Wang Zip-front Stretch Leggings, $365

11. Super Super Classics Grey Translucent Sunglasses, $132

More gift inspirations:



Perfect holiday gift ideas for the outdoorsy type.



What to buy the girl who has everything, and only wears black.

This party bag is a great gift for any social butterfly this holiday season.