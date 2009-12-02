Holiday Gifts: What To Buy The Boys

Limited Edition Audio Technica Headphones for Paul Smith, $233, at paulsmith.co.uk

This one goes out to the older brother. You want him to be fashionable but you can’t take him out of his comfort zone or he’ll never wear it. This is the perfect solution. The Cure never sounded so good.

Chari & Co + Steven Alan Flannel Exclusive, $198, at stevenalan.com

This is perfect for when you’re in a new relationship. Not quite sure what to buy him just yet? Every guy loves a comfortable weekend shirt. Sweatshirt style ribbed cuffs and collar for comfort plus snap buttons make it easy to tear off.

Thin Strip Happy Socks, $10, at happysocks.com

Stocking stuffer. Who doesn’t need more socks? Especially ones that put a smile on your face!

Yuketen Native Chukka Boots, $285, at openingceremony.com

Your man thinks he knows something about the footwear game. Well here’s your chance to impress him. These hand-sewn beauties are a sure-fire hit by anyone’s standards.

Momofuku by David Chang & Peter Meehan, $23.40, at amazon.com

For the foodie in your life. Believe it or not, cooking together can be quite a turn on. So steam some pork buns.

Kraken Rum, $18.99, at finewinehouse.com

Great gift for dad especially if you’re bringing your new boyfriend home for the holidays. Ease the tension with some holiday spirits.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, 59.99, at newegg.com

This gift is perfect for your brother, or better yet, your boyfriend’s brother who’s on the fence about you. Let’s just say the success rate of COD as a gift is like shooting fish in a barrel.

Baxter of California Travel Kit, $50, at baxterofcalifornia.com

You’re dating a younger guy. While checking out his bathroom you notice a bar of Irish Spring on the tub and a jar of Noxema next to the sink. If he’s a keeper kit him out. He’ll thank you for it later.

Incase Monochrome Slider Case, $34.95, at goincase.com

For your jealous friend. Let him have something sleek and sexy once in a while. He’ll have something to play with when you end up taking the cute girl home.

Barneys Fingerless Gloves/Mittens, $60, at barneys.com

For the new flame. Even though he may or may not be a keeper, remember no one likes a person with cold hands.

Nau Merino Hat, $50, at nau.com

Stocking stuffer. You can never go wrong with a Nau product. Not only are they incredibly well made and comfortable, you’re also making a difference. A definite way to get on the good list.

Thirty Two Prime Snowboard Boots, $289.95, at milosport.com

For when you’re in a longer relationship. So it’s time to spice things up a bit? Throw some snow and a cute bunny outfit into the mix. This boot features great new technology combining comfort, improved heel hold, and a fast lacing system. Only way to make this gift better is with a pair of tickets to Whistler.

Tsovet SVT-FW44 – FW110111-01 Watch, $325, at tsovet.com

For the one. Just in time for the holidays Tsovet drops a few new gems. If you haven’t found the right watch for him yet it probably happened for a reason. The reason being the SVT-FW44. High quality, durable, and fresh design at an absolute steal of a price. Show him what time it is.

The Worlds Best Ever T-shirt, $15, at theworldsbestever.bigcartel.com

From the guys behind one of our favorite blogs, give this T-shirt to your creative friend and let him fill in the blank. The World’s Best Ever ___…leave it up to him.