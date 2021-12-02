7 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts That Are Guaranteed To Arrive On Time

Scroll To See More Images

It’s safe to say that we can all relate to procrastinating shopping for gifts during the holiday season. There are a lot of things to think about, like which dress to dance in at a holiday party or which red lipstick to rock to a winter market. The end of the year is naturally stressful, but no, you don’t have to continue with the self-sabotaging tendencies when it comes to gift giving. Start buying your presents early (a.k.a. now) so that they ship straight to your door in time for the big day.

In fact, we couldn’t make your life any easier with these seven gift ideas. We include everything from the lip mask Jennifer Aniston swears by to the Le Creuset Dutch oven that’s on literally everyone’s wishlist.

They’ll arrive on time so that all you have to focus on is enjoying your quality time with family and friends. And you’ll be sure to see big smiles across the board when they unwrap any of the gifts below.

RELATED: Dreading The Holiday Shopping Season? Amazon’s Beauty Gift Guide Is Here To Help

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dyson Corrale Straightener

Everyone’s talking about the Dyson Airwrap, but we think the Dyson Corrale could use a little love. After all, it features intelligent heat control, cord and cordless use, and a heat-resistant travel pouch. Straighter, shinier, frizz-free, flyaway-free hair ahead!

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask Duo

We can’t get enough of Jennifer Aniston’s fave lip mask from Tatcha. We’re convinced this product has superpowers thanks to its nourishing Japanese peach and squalane ingredients.

Chocolate Works Winter Hot Chocolate Bombs

Instead of a run-of-the-mill box of chocolate, give them this set of hot chocolate bombs. They’ll love trying one of each of the three flavors: milk chocolate with sprinkles, dark chocolate with sprinkles, and milk chocolate with white drizzle. For 14 percent off, you might as well add a few boxes to your cart.

Olaplex Complete Treat and Protect Kit

If you’re wondering whether Olaplex’s products are really worth the hype enough hype to buy them as gifts, the answer is yes. This four-piece set comes with the brand’s beloved hair treatment, bonding oil, hair perfector, and bond smoother.

Ninja Foodi 15-in-1 Smart Dual Heat Air Fry Flip Oven

Chef up a pizza, chicken wings, and so much more with this digital air fry oven. The 15 cooking modes are such a plus, except the oven also flips up vertically for when they need some extra counter space. It’s today’s deal of the day, so grab one for $79 off while you still can.

Le Creuset 3.5-qt Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven

Le Creuset owns all the hype, and you can get one of these bad boys on sale for just under $200. Choose from the eight Insta-worthy colors—there are no wrong answers.

Shark WANDVAC Cordless Handheld Vacuum

This handheld vacuum could be just what they need for all of their cleaning sprees. It’s cordless and can get into all of the hard to reach crevices in their car and home.