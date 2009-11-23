Holiday Gifts: Spread Cheer By Donating Your Time to Charity

We understand how hard it is to get out of bed during holiday vacations, especially when the wind is blowing and you’re wearing your coziest pajama pants. Wanna know something else that we swear will make you feel warm and fuzzy? Volunteering; we promise it will make you feel better than the best cup of hot cocoa ever would, and there are plenty of opportunities to give back over these next few months in person, rather than just by swiping a credit card. Here are a few great charities you can help out this year, along with why you would be just perfect for them.

Special skill: If you really love kids.

Give time to: All Stars Project, Inc., an organization that frequently puts on talent shows and productions for low-income and inner city youth. You can volunteer to help with costumes, marketing, public relations, or graphic design.

Special skill: Baking delicious things.

Give time to: Project Rehab, an organization that puts on holiday parties for drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers for patients and their families. They need volunteers to make goodie bags of cookies and trail mix.

Special skill: Relating to your grandparents.

Give time to: Your local nursing home; call your local home, and ask if they could use extra hands to keep company those who aren’t able to spend the holiday with their family. Bring a book to read, or ask about their favorite holiday traditions.

Special skill: Fitness.



Give time to: Cafe S.H.A.K.E. (Staying Healthy As Kids Exercise) is a program where kids from low-income housing can come together to play, learn yoga, and participate in relay races after school.

Special skill: You’re an artist with a flair for the pen.

Give time to: Winter Wishes, a charity where you can answer a little kid’s letter to Santa, then send them a gift through the mail. You can even create a team of your closest friends, and take a bunch of kid’s wishes that otherwise wouldn’t come true this year. Just sign up soon!

Special skill: Being patriotic.

Give time to: Xerox’s Let’s Say Thanks Program. So easy; just visit letssaythanks.com, where you can personally create and send a card to a soldier still stationed overseas, with no family to spend the holidays with. This is a great project to have your whole family do together!

To help those less fortunate abroad, check out Falling Whistles for another way to give back and feel great.