Holiday Gifts: The Perfect Party Bag

Object Of Desire

Angel Jackson studded sequin satchel, $425, at designersocial.com

Reason #1

With holiday parties coming up seemingly day after day, we’ve been clamoring for a new go-to party bag. Since this season is all about giving, think about who else on your list might love a fun new accessory. This will be the perfect piece for her to carry New Years Eve.

Reason #2

StyleCasters get a special discount on this great bag by Angel Jackson by simply entering SC20 upon checkout. That’s right, 20 percent off!

Reason #3

Designer Social has tons of other great handbags from some of your favorite designers too, so don’t forget to browse through the likes of Foley + Corinna, Botkier, and even designer brands like YSL and Prada.

