Holiday Gifts Perfect For The Outdoorsy Type

She’s the girl you call when you need a road trip buddy and a quick getaway to the country. Her idea of a productive weekend involves hiking, fishing, and chopping of wood. She has the willpower to forgo the all-night bubbly festivities so that she can wake up before the sun and seize the day (before transforming into Super Woman). You want to be her, but more importantly, you want to impress her. Here are a few holiday gifts for the weekend warrior in your life.

1. J. Crew Boyfriend Fatigue Jacket, $103.60

2. Keel’s Simple Diary, $15

3. Billykirk x Opening Ceremony no. 165 Medium Carryall, $275

4. Steven Alan Heddy Ombre Plaid Shirt, $119

5. Topshop Knitted Crop Zig Zag Jumper, $80

6. Victorianox Swiss Army Brown And Olive Infantry Vintage Watch, $359.89

7. Barneys New York Cable Knit gloves, $220

8. See by Chloe Pleat Front Twill Pants, $325

9. Marc by Marc Jacobs Line Duck boots, $230

