Holiday Gifts: All Black Everything from Clothing to Accessories

Time is ticking and we are officially counting down the days left for holiday shopping. If you’re stuck and need a little inspiration, let us help with some suggestions on what to get that really cool girl in your life. These were snatched directly from our personal “Wish Lists” because they are exactly what we want now. In our book, you can never go wrong with chic all black clothes and accessories.

1. Rag & Bone Basic Black Knit Hat, $125

2. Super Black Flat Sunglasses

3. Alessandro Esteri One year of White Pages, $35

4. Boyy Slash Handbag, $595

5. Comme des Garcons Reptile Embossed Black Partial Zip Wallet, $145

6. Eskuche Black Headphones, $66

7. Stella McCartney Lola Spinning Bodysuit, $185

8. Helmut Lang Lace Knit Top, $290

9. Zero + Maria Cornejo Hi Elastic Bootie, $495

10. Sass & Bide Chain Detail Skinny Jeans, $310

11. Timex Digital Metal Watch, $60