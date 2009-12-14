Holiday Gifts: 10 Colorful Gifts for the Kitchen Under $20

Getting the perfect gift that fits your budget for your entire holiday gift list can be a challenge. You have a sporty brother, minimalist father, ultra-girly sister, sophisticated mother, trendy best friend…and the list goes on. Luckily, one thread often connects several of these people on your list; they love to cook. It’s easier then you think to find price-friendly gifts for the foodie in your life.

Take a look at our favorite kitchen gifts for under $20. If one thing’s for sure, it’s that food lovers should always hold a permanent place on your yearly holiday gift list.

1. Tea Forte Tea-Over-Ice Portico Collection Tea Sampler, $10, at Nordstrom.com.

2. Juicy Coaster Set of 4, $14.99, at Target.com.

3. Starbucks Star of David Mug, $6.95, at Starbucks.com.

4. Progressive International Microwaveable S’Mores Maker, $7.19, at Amazon.com.

5. Pancake Puffs Cast Iron Set, $17.83, at Amazon.com.

6. Tuscan Collection Hand Painted Spoon Rest, $15.99, at Overstock.com.

7. Tuscan Biscuit Jar, $19.98, at Target.com.

8. Nutcracker Towel Set, $19.95, at Williams-Sonoma.com.

9. Message-in-a-Cookie Holiday Cookie Cutters, $19.95, at Williams-Sonoma.com.

10. Gourmet Today: More than 1000 All-New Recipes for the Contemporary Kitchen by Ruth Reichl, $20, at Barnesandnoble.com.