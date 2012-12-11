Holiday Gifting 2012: New York Label SUNO Debuts Super-Cute Printed Pajamas

Here’s something to add to your holiday wish list. New York-based label SUNO has launched a limited-edition pajama collection just in time for the 2012 holiday season, with each pair featuring one of the brand’s signature prints.

“Suno PJs allow us to offer something in our prints that are cute, cozy, and at a really reasonable price point,” SUNO designersMax Osterweis and Erin Beatty told Elle.com. “It is also a way for us to bring back some of our best-selling prints from previous seasons—they give customers a chance to own something from the Suno archives!”

Not only would these printed sets make perfect holiday gifts, but pajama dressing has also flooded the fashion scene recently. It’s a tricky trend to tackle, but these fabulous SUNO prints might just work in your favor when adding a pair of heels into the mix.

Each set is made in New York City and cost $165 for cotton PJs and $175 for silk versions. The entire collection is available exclusively at sunony.com.