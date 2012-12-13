StyleCaster
Share

Holiday Gifting 2012: Think Outside The Wine Bottle With 20 Not-Boring Hostess Presents

What's hot
StyleCaster

Holiday Gifting 2012: Think Outside The Wine Bottle With 20 Not-Boring Hostess Presents

by
Holiday Gifting 2012: Think Outside The Wine Bottle With 20 Not-Boring Hostess Presents
21 Start slideshow

Odds are, you’re headed to at least one party this season held in the home of a pal or a family member. And while there’s nothing wrong, per se, with bringing your host or hostess a bottle of wine (or, in some folks’ cases, a six-pack of beer from the corner deli), there’s something exceptionally special about going the extra mile and toting along a thoughtful and clever gift  (which, by the way, doesn’t mean expensive).

From personalized napkins and mugs, to super-cool (or useful!) decorative tokens, we rounded up 20 memorable items we’re positive any gracious hostess will appreciate. (We’d love to receive all 20 at our next house party, too).

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21

Heading to a soiree this season? Wow your hostess with 20 thoughtful tokens she'll adore!

Flamenco Oval Serving Plate, $59.90; at Zara Home

Monogram Jewelry Box, $78; at C. Wonder

Foil Stamped Folded Notecards, $22 for 8; at Kate's Paperie

Monogrammed Mugs, $6 each; at Anthropologie 

Anouk Jansen Silicon Rose Trivet, $24; at Home Remedy

Personalized Party Napkins, $29.95 for 100; at The Stationary Studio

Chanel Le Coton Cotton Pads, $20 for 100; at Chanel

Beci Orpin Dreamcatcher, $39; at Urban Outfitters

The Unofficial Downtown Abbey Cookbook, $14.93; Amazon

Vintage Bookshelf Scrabble, $45; at Restoration Hardware

Bread Warmer, $15; at Uncommon Goods

Oscar de la Renta Narcissus Holiday Candle, $75; at Oscar de la Renta

Bamboo Desktop Dry Erase Board, $14; at See Jane Work

Airmail Chocolate Bars, $6 each; at Chocolate Editions

OCD Cutting Board, $28; at The Spoon Sisters

Jonathan Adler Peace Bookend Set, $195; at Jonathan Adler

Savannah Story Ram Bust, $48; Anthropologie

DL & Co. Skull with Mandible Candle Set, $90; at DL and Co

John Derian Faceted Green Stones Decoupage Tray, $145; at John Derian

Cold Picnic Carcava Wall Hanging, $200; at TenOverSix

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Bright Young Things: A Night Out With the Sister Duo Behind Anndra Neen

Bright Young Things: A Night Out With the Sister Duo Behind Anndra Neen
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share