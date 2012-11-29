Holiday Gifting 2012: Stylish Finds For The Modern Man

At a loss when it comes to picking out perfect presents for the men in your life? Join the club. Maybe it’s because they’re not quite as sentimental as women, or maybe it’s because so many guys are simply content with what they have, but shopping for dudes always seems like a struggle of epic proportions at holiday time.

Since we hate to resort to lame stereotypes when it comes to gifting for men (i.e. golf clubs, universal remote controls, polo shirts, maybe even some grilling apparatus), we compiled items that most modern men we know would want. The bourbon that’s causing a mini frenzy in New York City? Check. A simple and stylish cashmere scarf? Check. We’ve even added in a cool 500-piece puzzle that you and your guy can do together on cold winter nights (maybe even while sipping that bourbon). See? Everybody wins!