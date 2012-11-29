StyleCaster
Holiday Gifting 2012: Stylish Finds For The Modern Man

Holiday Gifting 2012: Stylish Finds For The Modern Man

Perrie Samotin
by
Holiday Gifting 2012: Stylish Finds For The Modern Man
At a loss when it comes to picking out perfect presents for the men in your life? Join the club. Maybe it’s because they’re not quite as sentimental as women, or maybe it’s because so many guys are simply content with what they have, but shopping for dudes always seems like a struggle of epic proportions at holiday time.

Since we hate to resort to lame stereotypes when it comes to gifting for men (i.e. golf clubs, universal remote controls, polo shirts, maybe even some grilling apparatus), we compiled items that most modern men we know would want. The bourbon that’s causing a mini frenzy in New York City? Check. A simple and stylish cashmere scarf? Check. We’ve even added in a cool 500-piece puzzle that you and your guy can do together on cold winter nights (maybe even while sipping that bourbon). See? Everybody wins!

Click through to shop for the modern man on your list!

Berkman Bros. Trekker Jacket, $298; at ODIN

Warby Parker Gift Card and Cookie, Price Varies; at Warby Parker 

Paul Smith Cotton-Bland Sock Three-Pack, $75; at Mr. Porter

Cool European Brand Alert!
Velour "Lucios Benjamin Appling" Trouser, $250; at Velour

"Homeland" The Complete First Season, $19.99; at Amazon

Estate Leather Messenger Bag, $248; at Fossil

iPhone Grammophone, $249; at Restoration Hardware

Gift for a cause: For every shirt bought, the company gives a book to a child in need 

Lightweight Chambray Shirt, $155; at Read's Clothing Project

If your guy's a bourbon drinker, he'll love this. Check out how popular it's been this season!

Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year-Old Bourbon, $250; at Fine Wine & Good Spirits

Theory Woven Silk Tie, $98; at Nordstrom

Loro Piana Solid Cashmere Scarf, $295; at Neiman Marcus

Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Watch, $575; at Tourneau

C.O. Bigelow Premium Razor For Mach 3, $79; at Park & Bond

Lambswool Ayrshire Fair Isle Sweater, $128; at J. Crew

Italian Leather Small Shave Kit, $87; at Leatherology

500-Piece Vinyl Collection Puzzle, $27; at Blue Ribbon General Store

Easy-To-Wear Holiday Hair Accessories You’ve Got To Try

Easy-To-Wear Holiday Hair Accessories You’ve Got To Try
