Holiday Gifting 2012: Get to Know GiftLab, A Cool New Shopping Site For Stylish Curated Presents

Oh, gift shopping. What’s supposed to be one of the most enjoyable parts of the holiday season often leaves us exasperated, broke, and scrambling. Lucky for us (and you!) a new website, GiftLab, is here just in time to help us find the perfect present for pretty much every person in our lives. Founded by Carmen Busquets—the gal behind luxury fashion online shopping site CoutureLab—Giftlab’s premise is simple: to make thoughtful present-buying easy for any occasion and for any recipient.

Users are able to choose from a variety of categories (recipients’ sex, the occasion you’re buying for, budget, etc.) and from there, the site curates a list of potential gifting options. We decided to test out the site to see if they could offer up smart gift ideas for people on various lists of our own. Results for a girl ringing in her 21st birthday ranged from an Anya Hindmarch clutch to an iPhone amplifer, while we found a fabulous Jonathan Adler bird bowl when searching for wedding gifts. While some of the the items are big-ticket (Damian Hirst artwork, for example), others are delightfully accessible (coffee table books, designer iPhone covers, cool cufflinks).

“It’s a happy, fun site and not at all pretentious like many luxury companies are,” Busquets told Vogue UK. “The colourful signature packaging will bring a smile to the recipient’s face. Giftlab is like Couturelab’s fun younger sister. The pieces are more accessible, but equally desirable.”