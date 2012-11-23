StyleCaster
Holiday Gifting 2012: 15 Fashion Books for the Style-Obsessed

Catherine Blazowski
Fashion-forward people can be decidedly hard to shop for—especially if you’re actually trying to buy them something they can wear. Poring over endless options in endless department stores may seem daunting, but we’ve got the perfect solution: a stylish book.

Glossy, colorful, fantastic coffee table reads are the style equivalent of a great pair of shoes—they’ll never go out of fashion, and look great with everything. What’s more, this past year has offered a slew of exciting new releases—from The Sartorialist’s new book to a Kate Moss compendium—that are sure to delight even the hardest-to-please fashion fan.

From splashy coffee table books to can’t-put-it-down reads, we’ve put together a list of books to suit every style persona.  Are they into DIY?  Are they a Francophile?  Fans of cult street style blog Advanced Style?  We’ve got all that covered and more.

The Sartorialist: Closer by Scott Schuman, about $20; Amazon.com

Kate: The Kate Moss Book by Kate Moss with Fabien Baron, Jess Hallett and Jefferson Hack, $49.99; BarnesandNoble.com

Diana Vreeland After Diana Vreeland by Maria Luisa Frisa, $45; BarnesandNoble.com

In Vogue: An Illustrated History of the World's Most Famous Fashion Magazine by Alberto Oliva and Norberto Angeletti, from $43; Amazon.com

100 Ideas That Changed Fashion by Harriet Worsley; about $20; Overstock.com

Advanced Style by Ari Seth Cohen, $35; Buy.com

The Fashion Coloring Book by Carol Chu and Lulu Chang, $12.99; Target.com

Saint Laurent Rive Gauche by Giles De Bure and Jeromine Savignon, $35; Papyrus.com

Tomboy Style by Lizzie Garrett Mettler, about $21; Overstock.com

I Spy DIY Style by Jenni Radosevich, $21.99; Amazon.com

Schiaparelli & Prada: Impossible Conversations by Andrew Bolton and Howard Koda, $45; store.metmuseum.org

Scatter My Ashes At Bergdorf Goodman by Sara Mnookin, $35; BarnesandNoble.com

Mario Testino: In Your Face by Mario Testino, $59.99; Taschen.com

Lessons From Madame Chic by Jennifer L. Scott, $23; Target.com

Antonio Lopez: Fashion, Art, Sex, & Disco, by Rodger and Mauricio Padilha, from $48; BookDepository.com

