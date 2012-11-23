Holiday Gifting 2012: 15 Fashion Books for the Style-Obsessed

Fashion-forward people can be decidedly hard to shop for—especially if you’re actually trying to buy them something they can wear. Poring over endless options in endless department stores may seem daunting, but we’ve got the perfect solution: a stylish book.
Glossy, colorful, fantastic coffee table reads are the style equivalent of a great pair of shoes—they’ll never go out of fashion, and look great with everything. What’s more, this past year has offered a slew of exciting new releases—from The Sartorialist’s new book to a Kate Moss compendium—that are sure to delight even the hardest-to-please fashion fan.
From splashy coffee table books to can’t-put-it-down reads, we’ve put together a list of books to suit every style persona. Are they into DIY? Are they a Francophile? Fans of cult street style blog Advanced Style? We’ve got all that covered and more.
The Sartorialist: Closer by Scott Schuman, about $20; Amazon.com
Kate: The Kate Moss Book by Kate Moss with Fabien Baron, Jess Hallett and Jefferson Hack, $49.99; BarnesandNoble.com
In Vogue: An Illustrated History of the World's Most Famous Fashion Magazine by Alberto Oliva and Norberto Angeletti, from $43; Amazon.com
100 Ideas That Changed Fashion by Harriet Worsley; about $20; Overstock.com
Advanced Style by Ari Seth Cohen, $35; Buy.com
The Fashion Coloring Book by Carol Chu and Lulu Chang, $12.99; Target.com
Saint Laurent Rive Gauche by Giles De Bure and Jeromine Savignon, $35; Papyrus.com
I Spy DIY Style by Jenni Radosevich, $21.99; Amazon.com
Schiaparelli & Prada: Impossible Conversations by Andrew Bolton and Howard Koda, $45; store.metmuseum.org
Mario Testino: In Your Face by Mario Testino, $59.99; Taschen.com
Lessons From Madame Chic by Jennifer L. Scott, $23; Target.com
Antonio Lopez: Fashion, Art, Sex, & Disco, by Rodger and Mauricio Padilha, from $48; BookDepository.com