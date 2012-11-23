Holiday Gifting 2012: 15 Fashion Books for the Style-Obsessed

Fashion-forward people can be decidedly hard to shop for—especially if you’re actually trying to buy them something they can wear. Poring over endless options in endless department stores may seem daunting, but we’ve got the perfect solution: a stylish book.

Glossy, colorful, fantastic coffee table reads are the style equivalent of a great pair of shoes—they’ll never go out of fashion, and look great with everything. What’s more, this past year has offered a slew of exciting new releases—from The Sartorialist’s new book to a Kate Moss compendium—that are sure to delight even the hardest-to-please fashion fan.

From splashy coffee table books to can’t-put-it-down reads, we’ve put together a list of books to suit every style persona. Are they into DIY? Are they a Francophile? Fans of cult street style blog Advanced Style? We’ve got all that covered and more.