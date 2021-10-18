These Genius Dividable Gift Sets Make Holiday Shopping Totally Stress-Free

Scroll To See More Images

Most of us are still trying to figure out what we’re wearing for Halloween, but if you’re like me, you’re already in total panic mode about getting the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list. The main reason I’m freaking out about presents this early? ICYMI, shipping delays are a thing again this year, so it’s time to stock up your cart, like, right this very second so everything arrives on time. Because there’s no greater disappointment than receiving a holiday gift in January.

While you’ll want to get a one-of-a-kind present for mom and dad, your S.O., and BFF, you’ll need some smaller last-minute gifts for those random people you forgot to get something (or a hostess gift). Luckily, I’ve found just the place to stock up on little foolproof presents in bulk — and at wallet-friendly prices to boot.

Instead of schlepping to the store and purchasing 10+ of the same item, save yourself the stress and time and head straight to QVC’s overflowing section of dividable gift sets. You’re guaranteed to find cute presents in multiples that will please anyone you need a gift for in a pinch — from beauty junkies to those with a sweet tooth. And the best part? Many of these sets come complete with packaging, so you don’t have to make another trip to buy wrapping paper or boxes.

Ahead, check out the must-have picks from QVC’s ready-to-gift section — from a quartet of Tarte’s Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara to an adorable trio of hot cocoa bombs. Bonus: if you’re a new customer, you can save even more. Use the code HOLIDAY at checkout to get $15 off a purchase of $35+, which will be totally easy to do once you add a gift set or two to your cart. Honestly, this might be the greatest life hack I’ve ever discovered.

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-Pc Mascara Set

QVC’s beauty sets are way too good to pass up. One of my favorites is this set of four Tarte Lash, Camera, Lashes mascaras, which even come with the cutest bags so they’re ready to gift right away. Um, did we mention they’re on sale too? The discounted price brings them to just $10 each, so you’ll want to snag at least a couple of sets.

Rabbit Set of 8 Wine and Champagne Sealers with Gift Boxes

Pair these sleek champagne sealers with a bottle of bubbly, and you’ve got a foolproof gift literally anyone will appreciate. There’s no greater gift than extending the life of fancy Prosecco.

Chocolate Works 9-pc Hot Chocolate Bombs in Gift Boxes

Instead of having the standard box of chocolates on hand this year, stock up on these cute (and delish!) hot cocoa bomb sets that’ll impress anyone you give them to. These trios come in individual boxes too — it really couldn’t be any easier.

Philosophy Delicious & Delightful Lip Shine Kit

Who doesn’t need another lip gloss? Gift these Philosophy high-shine glosses a la carte or pair them with another item, like the Tarte mascaras, for a seriously adorable duo any beauty lover will adore.

Cuddl Duds Faux Sherpa Cozy Lined Socks Set of 5

These ultra-cozy socks will keep their feet toasty all winter long. Gift them along with a luxe foot cream or coordinating pajamas — the perfect present for the person who’s always freezing.

Mrs. Prindable’s 18-pc Caramel & Chocolate Pretzel Assortment

Pretzels and chocolate? A match made in dessert heaven. This set comes with a variety of 18 individually wrapped sticks that you can split up however you’d like (and snack on yourself too).

L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Ornament Duo

Box minis in an ornament, and we’re sold. These L’Occitane sets include a Cherry Blossom gel, shimmering lotion, and hand cream. White elephant gift, anyone?