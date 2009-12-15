Holiday Gift Ideas For Every Stage in Your Relationship

Whether you’ve just started dating, have been together for months, or are just really good friends, it can be challenging picking out the right gift for the right guy. For every stage in a relationship comes a different level of gifting. You wouldn’t give the guy you’ve been dating for three weeks a picture of you two, cuddled together in an ‘I Love You’ frame, just as you wouldn’t buy your boyfriend of three years a gift card.

Exchanging gifts not only shows your appreciation for your partner, but it also proves how insightful you are. When you give your guy a gift, you want it to show that you listened to his needs by fulfilling them with a thoughtful present.

Still stuck last minute on what to get your guy this holiday season? Help has arrived in the form of a detailed gift guide for your guy!

Your BGF (Best Guy Friend):



Your best guy friend is always the one to return your calls, give you dating advice, look up to you with respect–and most importantly, never gossip about you. Sometimes a guy friend can be the best type of guy to have in your life. Show your pal some appreciation this year with something friendly and of course, fashionable.

Best Bet: Clothing that you know he’ll wear. Whether it be a graphic tee or his favorite team’s fitted hat, your BGF will be happy that you got him something for everyday wear and tear.

We recommend: Bob Marley Buffalo Tee, $19.99, at teenormous.com, or Fender Guitar Scribble T-shirt, $19.95, at wackyplanet.com.

Friends With Benefits:



If you’re strictly friends with benefits, a gift isn’t always necessary. Your time alone should be enough of a present for him, plus giving him a gift might make him think you’re looking for something serious and scare him off. If you’ve known him for a while and have discussed a mutual gift exchange, however, you might want to consider giving him something sensual.

Best Bet: A massage and massage oils. This gift is well worth the money as you’ll enjoy it just as much as your man. Plus, treating each other to a nice massage with the help of some soothing aromatherapy after a long day at work will help destress you both, making for a more enjoyable evening together.

We recommend: Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Massage Oil in Jasmine Vanilla, Black Currant Vanilla, and Stress Relief Eucalyptus Spearmint, all $16, at bathandbodyworks.com.

On and Off Again:



You and your guy can’t seem to figure out if you work well together or not, so try and get him a gift that may help uncover if you are truly compatible. Be sure to involve your friends in this gift, as an outsider’s opinion on whether you two should stick it out or call it quits might be helpful. And don’t forget to have fun.

Best Bet: Board games! Remember that scene in Four Christmases when Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon clearly fail in compatibility during a heated game of Taboo? Find out if you and your significant other are bound for similar issues down the road.

We recommend: Taboo, $34, at amazon.com.

First Few Months:



The beginning of what you hope to be a beautiful new relationship is in the works. You and your guy have been dating for a few months and you know a little bit about him, but certainly not everything. Instead of buying something that you think he’ll like, take the time to learn more about your guy this holiday season–together.

Best Bet: Treat your man to a full day of guy-friendly dates–on you! Anything exciting, fun, and active will impress your man.

We recommend: Schedule a game of paintball or laser tag for the two of you, or buy day passes to a nearby ski mountain. If you do go the paintball route, however, just make sure to land on the same team. Click here for more guy-friendly date options.

Six Months:



By now, you should know a good amount about your guy. You know his musical tastes, his favorite candy, his personal style, his taste in foods, his passion for the arts, what types of movies he likes–all of the little things that a good girlfriend should know. Take all of your wonderful observations, and show your guy that you care!

Best Bet: Stuff his stocking. Pick up a cute stocking and fill it with a little bit of everything you know he likes. He’ll appreciate how thoughtful you were to remember all of his favorite things.

We recommend: Red and Gold Slanted-Cuff Christmas Stocking, $115, at horchow.com.

One Year:



Depending on when you started dating, you’ve probably already exchanged gifts with your boyfriend before. So there are two ways you can go about gifting your guy this year. First, is the expensive route. Buying him something that wasn’t cheap, such as a watch or TV is sure to excite, just make sure it’s something he’s been desperately wanting in order to show you’ve been taking note of his desires. Then there’s the DIY route. If you’re truly in love, your guy will appreciate a homemade gift from his gal.

Best Bet: Go with your gut feeling with this one!

We recommend: Rolex Cellini Prince Watch, price upon request, at rolex.com. Or, for some great DIY ideas, click here.



Other News We Love:

7 Money Personalities to Avoid Dating

Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your List