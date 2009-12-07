Holiday Gift Idea From Gilt Groupe: The Fashion Accessory That Will Melt Hearts

Reason #1

One of the hardest parts about holiday shopping is resisting buying all of your favorite gifts for yourself. That said, it truly does feel better to give than to receive and we promise you’ll feel amazing when you give something as amazing as these beautiful earrings from Bochic Jewelry.

Reason #2

Special pieces from Bochic’s beautiful collection will be available starting at noon today on Gilt Groupe. Our favorite online shopping destination, Gilt Groupe is the perfect source for holiday gifts for even the hardest to please person on your list.

Reason #3

These beautiful earrings are 14k gold with diamond and green emerald details. As handmade pieces, they are perfect for the woman that has a special piece of your heart. They are an accessory she will cherish for years to come.

Bochic’s full collection also features bracelets and rings with heirloom qualities. Log on to Gilt.com at noon to be the first to get your hands on these beautiful pieces.