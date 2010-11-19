Holiday Gift Guide: For The Style Conscious Guy

Stuck on what to get the man in your life for the holidays? If your bf, brother or best guy friend would rather shop at the Salvation Army and live in the same t-shirt for a week straight, then the following may not apply. But if you’re blessed to have a guy in your life that (on occasion) will stroll the shops with you in search of the perfect pair of shoes, then these 10 holiday gift picks may just be your saving grace.
From one stylish guy to another, we enlisted our fashion forward friend Jace Lipstein, also known as the Grungy Gentleman, to point us in the right direction. Click through the slides above for his top 10 picks on the ideal stylish gift he’d want waiting under the Christmas tree.
1. Band of Outsiders x Sperry Top-Sider Wool Boat Shoes
A wool boat shoe how genius? If you ever need kicks, you can never go wrong with Sperry x Band! Ladies who love the preppy look will dig them. Men's 3 Eye Boat Shoe by Band of Outsiders,$175, at Sperry Top- Sider
2. Rag & Bone Henley
Henleys are essential. Why? They can be worn alone, under jackets, blazers, flannels, etc and go with just about any pair of pants! Plus, chicks love them. Rag & Bone Henley Shirt, $140, at Rag & Bone
3. Alexander Olch Tie
The best tie designer on the planet. He makes his ties not too skinny and not too fat. Just perfect. The quality of fabric and texture will be noticeable. Alexander Olch Tie, $140, at Alexander Olch
4. Billy Reid Denim Shirt
You can never go wrong with a good denim shirt. You can layer it or wear it alone; very versatile. Billy Reid Washed Denim Work Shirt, $129.50, at Bloomingdales
5. Genetic Denim Benji
Best pair of pants ever created. You will live in these GUARANTEED! Genetic Denim Benji in Midnight, $176, at Revolve Clothing
6. Band of Outsiders Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
So casual and cool. Can wear this alone, layered, and even transitions into spring because of the rad color scheme. Band of Outsiders Long Sleeve Polo Shirt, $200, at Band of Outsiders
7. APC chunky knit scarf
It's the winter, so you need a scarf around your neck, of course. Totally dig the weight and pattern. Pick this dope scarf up before it is sold out at Bloomingdales or your closest A.P.C. shop! APC Chunky Knit Scarf, $166, at Far Fetch
8. Tom Ford Tuscan Leather Cologne
Grungy Gentleman always rocks cologne by Tom Ford. This fragrance is quite unique. It smells like pure Columbian cocaine. I promise you it does not sacrifice elegance. You will turn heads with this scent. Tom Ford Tuscan Leather Cologne, $169.99, at Amazon
9. Gant Rugger Sweater
When I see this sweater, I just want to hang out around the house with some friends, watch some football, toss some comfy socks on and kick it on the couch...good times! Gant Rugger The Boucle Sweater, $99, Barney's New York
10. Oliver Peoples Frame
These frames have an amazing shape and they go perfect with a suit. So cool when you can easily pull off the same piece of eyewear for a formal and informal occasion. For a similar pair, visit Oliver Peoples.