Holiday Gift Guide: For The Style Conscious Guy

Stuck on what to get the man in your life for the holidays? If your bf, brother or best guy friend would rather shop at the Salvation Army and live in the same t-shirt for a week straight, then the following may not apply. But if you’re blessed to have a guy in your life that (on occasion) will stroll the shops with you in search of the perfect pair of shoes, then these 10 holiday gift picks may just be your saving grace.

From one stylish guy to another, we enlisted our fashion forward friend Jace Lipstein, also known as the Grungy Gentleman, to point us in the right direction. Click through the slides above for his top 10 picks on the ideal stylish gift he’d want waiting under the Christmas tree.