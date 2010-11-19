StyleCaster
Holiday Gift Guide For The Romantic: Day 5

Holiday Gift Guide For The Romantic: Day 5

Kerry Pieri
Holiday Gift Guide For The Romantic: Day 5
She bakes scones, listens to Carla Bruni and made sure that shabby chic was not just a passing phase. She reads Wuthering Heights once a year, believes in true love, doesn’t fear pink and is obsessed with Anthropologie. The true girly girl is unabashedly a romantic and that’s all a part of her charm.

Click through for some perfect gifts for the girl who appreciates the pretty.

Don’t forget about our week of gift guides for The High Design Heroine, The Chic Mom, The Eccentric In Your Life and The Tech Savvy Girl.

Ooh la la, so pretty!

Because every day should have a tea party.
Alice's Tea Cup Recipe Book, $24, at Alice's Tea Cup

A little something glitzy.
Isabel Marant crystal drop earrings, $365, at Net-a-Porter

Faux fur with a Victorian feel.
Madewell faux fur neck ring, $45, at Madewell

So pretty and just a little quirky.
Set of 3 hand mirror picture frames, $30, at Urban Outfitters

She can't just be wearing socks around the house!
Pom pom slippers, $24.50, at Gap

She's not afraid of hanging her own pics, but the hammer better be awesome.
Cynthia Rowley printed tools, $25, at Cynthia Rowley

Cool original art without the pricetag.
Princess Alyssabeth's Belated Birthday Photograph by Lissy Elle, $50, at Art + Culture

Marianne, Darcy, Emma, Elizabeth  the kids are all here and they're leatherbound.
Jane Austen Seven Novels, $17.98, Barnes & Noble

It's steep but it's the ultimate romantic gesture, especially if you're a bf gifting your romantic girl.
Cartier Love Bracelet, $4,700, at Cartier

She'd have delicate desserts out every day if she could!
24 Assorted Macarons, $49, at Williams-Sonoma

