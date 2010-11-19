Holiday Gift Guide For The Romantic: Day 5

She bakes scones, listens to Carla Bruni and made sure that shabby chic was not just a passing phase. She reads Wuthering Heights once a year, believes in true love, doesn’t fear pink and is obsessed with Anthropologie. The true girly girl is unabashedly a romantic and that’s all a part of her charm.

Click through for some perfect gifts for the girl who appreciates the pretty.

Don’t forget about our week of gift guides for The High Design Heroine, The Chic Mom, The Eccentric In Your Life and The Tech Savvy Girl.