Holiday Gift Guide For The Romantic: Day 5

She bakes scones, listens to Carla Bruni and made sure that shabby chic was not just a passing phase. She reads Wuthering Heights once a year, believes in true love, doesn’t fear pink and is obsessed with Anthropologie. The true girly girl is unabashedly a romantic and that’s all a part of her charm.
A little something glitzy.
Isabel Marant crystal drop earrings, $365, at Net-a-Porter
She can't just be wearing socks around the house!
Pom pom slippers, $24.50, at Gap
Cool original art without the pricetag.
Princess Alyssabeth's Belated Birthday Photograph by Lissy Elle, $50, at Art + Culture
Marianne, Darcy, Emma, Elizabeth the kids are all here and they're leatherbound.
Jane Austen Seven Novels, $17.98, Barnes & Noble
It's steep but it's the ultimate romantic gesture, especially if you're a bf gifting your romantic girl.
Cartier Love Bracelet, $4,700, at Cartier