Holiday Gift Guide: For The Fashion Philanthropist

‘Tis the season for giving, so what better way to do your part than with a gift that gives back? As if buying presents for loved ones doesn’t already make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, the proceeds from all of the fabulous gifts on our list will also benefit a well-deserving charity. Think of these items as the gifts that keep on giving! Click through the slides above and start getting into that charitable holiday spirit now.
A little holiday glitz! TOMS Shoes matches every pair of shoes purchased with a pair of new shoes for a child in need.
TOMS Gilded Herringbone Women's Classics, $54, at toms.com
Talk about getting that warm and fuzzy feeling! This sterling silver and 14k gold necklace reads "Hug" and "Kiss" in Braille. A portion of sales will be donated to the American Foundation for the Blind
Onu Braille Hug & Kiss Pendant Necklace, $140, at onujewelry.com
This lotion was created for the sole purpose of charitable giving. Every penny goes to grassroots charities around the world. The pot pictured here goes to WaterCan, a Canadian charity dedicated to providing clean water and sanitation to the impoverished around the world.
Lush Charity Pot Body Lotion, $20.95, at lushusa.com
These totes were designed by underprivileged children in South America and East Asia for Marni's Childrens Imaginary World project. Proceeds go towards educational and developmental programs in schools and hospitals.
Marni Cotton Canvas Shopping Bag, $175, marni.com
Another one for the kids! Proceeds from this eye palette will go to the Children's Miracle Network, which provides medical care, life-saving research and on-going education to help kids battle all types of diseases and injuries.
Smashbox Eye Wish Palette, $45, sephora.com
By purchasing this bangle (which reads "hand in hand"), you'll help rebuild the lives of women in war-torn countries around the world. 25% of total sales from the bangle will be donated to women for women international.
Kate Spade Hand In Hand Bangle, $48, katespade.com
A little something for the boys! With every tie purchase, FIGS gives a uniform to a child in order for them to attend school.
FIGS Ties, $98, wearfigs.com
Keep your man stylish and dry on those rainy days! You'll also be helping do a little AIDS research. 100% of the net profits from the sale of these boots will be donated to The AWEARNESS Fund, in partnership with amfAR.
Kenneth ColeElectric Rain Rubber Boot, $98, kennethcole.com
This top was inspired by the prints of Alfred Shaheen (but with a Tibi twist), who died of diabetes. $100 of every purchase will be donated to the Diabetes Research Institute.
Tibi Printed Shirt, $198, at tibi.com