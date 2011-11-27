StyleCaster
Holiday Gift Guide: Luxe Looks For Less

Jessica Rubin
by
Trying to buy holiday gifts on a budget? Short of getting trampled during the Black Friday madness, it can be tough to find gifts worthy of your loved ones without breaking the bank. Thankfully, there are stores that offer up a plethora of great clothes and accessories that look way more expensive than they really are.

From metallic satchels to the perfect smoking slipper, your family and friends will be ever-so-grateful for these fashionable finds. Click through the slideshow above for gift picks perfect for that person in your life (with champagne taste threatening to burn a hole through your beer budget).

Shop away kids!

Cambridge Satchel Company Pink Metallic Satchel, $218.16, at ASOS

Vogue Sunglasses, $69.95, at Sunglass Hut

Printed Sweater, $49.90, at Zara

Alma Potschke Scarf, $48, at Anthropologie

Cooperative Velvet Loafer, $34, at Urban Outfitters

Bohemian Bardot Ring, $69, at Samantha Wills

Raised Sterling Silver Diamond Initial Necklace on Gold Chain, $100, at Kara Ackerman

Jewel Neckline Dress, $120, at Topshop

Polka Dot Backwards Cardigan, $24.80, at Forever 21

'Hastt' Bootie, $99.98, at Steve Madden

