Holiday Gift Guide: Hostess Gifts For The Girl Who Likes Her Booze!

Her party mantra goes something like this: throw some Trader Joe’s apps in the oven and decant that wine because that’s what the kids really came for. She’s not a lush, she just gets what makes a good party the booze.
Skip the candle and the ornament and get her a holiday gift she really wants like ten items that make for a better bar. Maybe she’ll think you later with an extra dirty martini.
How the girls did it back in the day.
Give her a cocktail shaker with her first initial on it so it feels like her martini is personal!
Pottery Barn monogrammed cocktail shaker, $29, at Pottery Barn
Some coasters with a little fancy to them.
Z Gallerie coasters, $19.99 (for 4), at Z Gallerie
Why only say cheers in one language?
CB2 set of 6 "Cheers" wine glasses, $19.95, at CB2
Unlocking the key to her soul, er, beer.
Urban Outfitters key bottle opener, $12, at Urban Outfitters
Let her spike her own punch.
10 piece punch bowl set, $39.95, at Crate & Barrel
Consider it the gift of new ideas. American Bar by Charles Schumann, $19.96, at Sur La Table
When it's not in use, it's still really cool.
Vivid decanter, $31.99, at Target