Holiday Gift Guide: For The Guy’s Guy

Ralph Lauren Sleepwear

When a guy goes shopping for himself, he isn't heading to the sleepwear section. So go to Bloomingdale's and get him a super comfortable pair of Ralph Lauren pajamas. Gifts are supposed to be something that they wouldn't get for themselves anyway. These pajamas are ridiculously comfortable and he will think of you when he has them on! Ralph Lauren Flannel Windowpane Pajama Top, $36.50, at Ralph Lauren