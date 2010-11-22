Holiday Gift Guide: For The Guy’s Guy

If you’re stuck on what to get the man in your life for the upcoming holidays, look no further. Click through the slide show for a dapper mixing of stylish finds for the best man in your life. For even more ideas, check out part 1 of the Grungy Gentleman‘s gift guide for the style conscious guy here!
Riviera Club Flannels
Flannels are so essential for a guy in winter. Go for something soft and cool. You cannot beat Grungy Gentleman's new favorite brand, Riviera Club. Riviera Club Flannels at Riviera Club
Spurr Plaid Shirt
Every guy likes plaid and looks good in it. He will dig this shirt for sure! And you will be happy to have your boyfriend on your arm in it or anything designed by Simon Spurr for that matter! Spurr Straight Point Collar Plaid Woven Shirt, $245, at Bloomingdales
J. Crew Camp Socks
2 for $24 and beyond worth it! I live in these socks. Super comfortable! J.Crew Camp Socks, $24, at J.Crew
Levi's Flannel Lined Trucker Jacket
Such a versatile jacket. Denim jackets will never go out of style and you can wear it alone or layer it under a winter jacket. Classics are great things to have in a wardrobe. Levi's Flannel Lined Trucker Jacket, $89.50 at Levi's
Textile Elizabeth and James Khakis/ Kiel James Patrick Belts
You can wear khakis with anything. Every guy needs a good pair that is durable, comfortable and stylish and don't forget a belt to hold them up. Textile Elizabeth and James nails that description and Kiel James Patrick's hand-made belts are the dopeness! Textile Elizabeth and James Khakis, at Elizabeth and James and Kiel James Patrick belts at Kiel James Patrick
Ralph Lauren Sleepwear
When a guy goes shopping for himself, he isn't heading to the sleepwear section. So go to Bloomingdale's and get him a super comfortable pair of Ralph Lauren pajamas. Gifts are supposed to be something that they wouldn't get for themselves anyway. These pajamas are ridiculously comfortable and he will think of you when he has them on! Ralph Lauren Flannel Windowpane Pajama Top, $36.50, at Ralph Lauren
Oliver Rayn Rock Sweater
A comfortable and stylish looking basic. Your boyfriend may not get much use out of many of the gifts you get him, but I guarantee he wears this sweater. He will get approval from his boys and you of course! Oliver Rayn Rock Sweater, $157, at Tags
Billy Kirk Wallet
No dude wants to sit on a bulky wallet in his back pocket. Trust me, it annoys the hell out of me. Go with something slim and he will thank you later! Billy Kirk No 153 Passport Wallet, $120, at Billy Kirk
No Excess Sherpa Hoodie
If your boyfriend is lazy and gives you a tough time about wearing a big, clunky jacket, then this is a perfect substitute. The lining is super warm and comfortable. How do I know this? I own it. No Excess Sherpa Hoodie, $213, at No Excess