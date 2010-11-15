Holiday Gift Guide Budget Edition: The High Design Heroine

Do you have a cool, urban sophisticate girl in your life who likes things elegant and refined, but you, ahem, don’t quite have the budget to get her the gift of her dreams? Worry not, fiscally responsible gift givers who have friends with high design in mind.
We’ve gathered ten perfect gifts for the kind of lady who’s already booked her flight to Art Basel, has a B&B Italia couch and wears only Narciso, Calvin and Watanabe. The trick? It all comes in under $125 and most come in much, much less than that.
A well-edited, perfectly restrained selection of what's to come.
Just make sure you lose the price tag on this one and she'll be convinced it came from that little shop downtown with three items and some very snooty sales people.
Wild woodlands vase, $28, at Anthropologie
We don't know if we like the scent, the luxe consistency or the pretty packaging best. Mor Cosmetics Snow Gardenia Body Butter, $25, at Mor Cosmetics
Mood music for when she's feeling poetic that feels very 6th arrondissement.
Write About Love, Belle and Sebastian, $12.88, at Walmart
A statement piece that's architectural, chic and perfectly paired with her all-black ensembles.
Kenneth Jay Lane cocktail ring, $95, at Net-a-Porter
This girl is not hanging out at Yankee candle. Go for something a little more sophisticated and French!
A.P.C. Bougie Candle in Cologne, $35, at Urban Outfitters
For all of those deep thoughts she likes to write down, get her a limited edition notebook by so hot right now ready-to-wear and accessory designer Holly Fulton.
Aqua Panama Notebook, Holly Fulton Capsule Collection, $122, at Smythson.
Perfect for snapping instant pics of her fabulous friends, like you!
Fujifilm Instax 210 Camera, $100, at Opening Ceremony
Gorgeous pictures, an intro by Francisco Costa and a book that can go on her coffee table and tell the world how refined she is? Worth its weight in paper stock.
Minimalism and Fashion: Reduction in the Postmodern Era, $47.50, at Amazon.com