Holiday Gifting 2012: 15 Finds For The Die-Hard “Twilight” Lover in Your Life

While many of us love to hate the “Twlight” film saga, and continuously roll our eyes when anyone talks about it, it’s hard to resist the vampire love story — not to mention reading about the juicy behind-the-scenes drama (we’re looking at you, Kristen Stewart). So, with tomorrow’s release of “Breaking Dawn — Part 2,” the final film in the franchise, we thought it was only appropriate to put together a list of some “Twilight”-themed presents perfect any shameless Twihard on your list.
Click through the gallery above to see our top picks!
Click through for the ultimate "Twilight" gift guide!
Real "Twilight" fans aren't ever ashamed to proclaim their love for the saga, and a T-shirt featuring one of the characters is a surefire way to let the world know they're a true Twihard.
Team Edward T-shirt, $22.50; at Hot Topic
Not only protection for your beloved iPhone, this case is also a bold accessory to let the world in on your "Twilight" love. Sure, you can change as often as you please, but we're betting fans will keep it on forever (or until a new iPhone comes out).
"Twilight" iPhone Case, $25; at Cafepress
Do you know someone who's been dying to get their hands on the Balenciaga jacket Kristen Stewart wore during Paris Fashion Week, but can't possibly afford it? (The piece retails at more than $2,000). This Forever 21 jacket is the perfect low-cost alternative. It looks just like the real thing, but won't cost an arm and a leg (and then some).
Neon Moto Jacket, $29.80; at Forever 21
Jewelry is always a great gift to give, and this replica of the necklace Alice Cullen, played by Ashley Greene, wears in "Breaking Dawn Part 2" is the perfect choice for a die-hard "Twilight" fanatic.
Alice Cullen's Necklace Replica, $24.99; Entertainment Earth
The official illustrated guide to the "Twilight" saga is a comprehensive handbook that's beyond essential for every single fan. This definitive reference guide contains nearly 100 illustrations and photographs, as well as character profiles, maps and more.
"The Twilight Saga: The Official Illustrated Guide," $24.99; at dazzledbytwilight.com
For all the Kristen Stewart devotees out there who also have an interest in fragrances, a bottle of Florabotanica—the Balenciaga perfume for which the "Twilight" star is a spokesperson—is the ultimate gift.
Florabotanica by Balenciaga, $95; at Nordstrom
This is the perfect gift for someone who wants to look like a vampire. The beauty kit comes in a Bella-inspired palette and features a variety of products, including lip gloss and stain, nail polish and blush.
Bella Beauty Set, $70; at twilightbeauty.com
Diamonds are a girl's best friend, and the only thing better than a large diamond-encrusted rock is a ring that looks exactly like the one Bella wore when she married Edward in "Breaking Dawn Part 1."
Bella's Engagement and Wedding Ring Set, $28.50; at Hot Topic
After the "Twilight" enthusiast collects her replica of Bella's engagement ring and Alice Cullen's necklace, she's going to need a place to store her new treasures. Enter this "Twilight"-themed musical jewelry box.
Twilight Musical Jewelry Box, $149.99; at Amazon
You can never have too many throw pillows, and this "Twilight"-themed version will make a great gift for any Team Edward Twihard.
Twilight Throw Pillow, $20; at Cafepress
If you're shopping for a dedicated "Twilight" fan, one of the movies is a suitable gift. But if you really want to impress them, give them something that will take them behind the scenes of their favorite saga. This complete film archive shares film making secrets, never-before-seen candid set photography and artwork and exclusive stories from the stars.
"The Twilight Saga: The Complete Film Archive," $24.99; at Target
Before the "Twilight" movies hit the big screen, there were the books. If you're shopping for a "Twilight" lover who has been following the series since the very beginning, consider purchasing this box set of the famed novels.
The Twilight Saga Collection, $56.35, at Barnes & Noble
Smell just like Bella and the rest of the gang with this gift set, which includes a sparkle tote, full-size shower gel, body lotion and fragrance mist in the award-winning Twilight Woods signature scent.
Twilight Woods Sparkle On Tote and Signature Collection Set, $42.50; at Bath & Body Works
What "Twilight" fan wouldn't want to cuddle up to Edward Cullen every night? This large polyester fleece blanket is a perfect, if obsessive, way to do it.
Twilight Blanket, $17.99; at spencersonline.com
For "Twilight" fanatics who don't only want to look, smell and dress like the cast, here's a "Breaking Dawn" clock with which to decorate their dwelling.
Breaking Dawn Clock, $18; at Cafepress