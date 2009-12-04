DIY Holiday Gifts: 8 Amazing Ideas Anyone Can Master

Every year, we go through the same old process of finding that perfect gift for friends and family, and it can often present a huge challenge. Not only is hard to pin down the perfect present, but it also can get crazy-expensive when you start adding up the list of folks you simply can’t skip out on. So, why not create the perfect gift yourself? To get you started, we found 8 amazing DIY holiday gifts that anyone can master!

Peppermint Bark

A step up from the normal candy cane!

Supplies:

12 oz. quality white chocolate, finely chopped

30 red-and-white-striped hard peppermint candies, coarsely crushed (about 6 ounces)

12 oz. bittersweet or semisweet chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup whipping cream

1 tsp. peppermint extract

Measuring cups, rubber spatula, sharp knife, aluminum foil, cookie sheet

Packaging: Mason jar, ribbon, tag

Note: This recipe makes around 1-1/2 pounds.

How to make it:

1. Line the cookie sheet with a 12″ length of foil.

2. Combine chocolate, whipping cream, and peppermint extract in a bowl set over saucepan of barely simmering water (do not allow bottom of bowl to touch water) until chocolate is melted and smooth (or microwave in increments of 30 seconds.) Once melted, pour the chocolate onto the foil. Using the rubber spatula spread an even layer of chocolate.

3. Sprinkle half of the crushed peppermints over the chocolate. Chill in the refrigerator until set, or let it harden on a countertop if you don’t want it cold.

4. Once hardened, melt the white chocolate in a bowl set over saucepan of barely simmering water (do not allow bottom of bowl to touch water) until chocolate is melted and smooth. (The chocolate will feel warm to touch.) Remove from over water. Pour all of the white chocolate over the chilled chocolate and peppermints. Using the rubber spatula spread the white chocolate in even layer. Top with the remaining crushed peppermints. Refrigerate until very cold and firm, about 25 minutes.

5. Once the bark is hardened, use your hands to break it into chunks. (Note: This recipe can be made 2 weeks ahead and stored in an airtight container.)

For gift-giving, package the peppermint bark in cure mason jars, and attach a bow and a tag!

Holiday Cards

Supplies:

Card Stock

Old holiday cards

Glue Stick

Decorative or regular scissors

Any other embellishments you may fancy (glitter, sequins, etc)

How to make it:

Cut out interesting titles, quotes, pictures, and shapes from old holiday cards. Use the card stock as your new card base and glue on your cut out creations! Let dry and write a message to your loved ones, and you’re set to go!

Box of Curiosities

Fill a box with little found or homemade goodness (magnets, stickers, stamps, pictures… you get the idea), it’s an affordable gift that will be sure to bring a smile to the receiver’s face.

Love Jar

This thoughtful idea includes a repurposed container of your choice that you fill with love (little notes, affirmations, or quotes). Decorate and give as a gift!

Supplies:

A container of your choice

Colored paper

Markers

Scissors

Procedure:

Collect quotes, and specific affirmations, and notes appropriate for the person. Type it up or write it on the colored paper. Cut it out and add it to your jar!

Felt Fortune Cookies

These make a perfect small gift or party favor. Use items around your house to create them. Customize a fortune specific to the person or fill with candy to finish it off.

Supplies:

Felt squares (you can also recycle a felted wool sweater)

Scissors

Sewing needle

Thread or embroidery floss

Circle templates (yogurt lids work well)

Scrap paper to make fortunes

Procedure:

1. Trace a circle onto your felt using a template. Cut out the circle.

2. Fold the felt circle in half – it’ll look like a small taco! Stitch the outside edge, leaving a 1/2-inch opening on each side. (You could also use a glue gun.)

3. Bend the open edges together to make the classic fortune cookie shape! Stitch into place.

4. Cut your paper into strips, write a fortune, and slide it into a cookie.

Try gifting the cookies in Chinese takeout boxes!

Holiday Jam

Something tasty that’s perfect for foodies!

Supplies:

4 oz canning jars

Labels (find labels here)

18″ of string or yarn per jar, oughly

8″ square piece of craft tissue

Blueberry jam (recipe cards here)

Procedures:

1. Make jam – Click here for the jam recipe card.

2. While it’s cooling, print labels and recipe cards, cut yarn and paper to size. Once the jam is completely cool (which will take a few hours or overnight), glue the label to the top of the jar. Assemble the little package by wrapping the tissue around the jar, then wrap the yarn or string around the lid a few times and tie a bow in front.

Family Trivia Game:

This is a great way to get your family interacting with one another over the holidays! Find out odd facts about the fam, then tell everyone and have them guess who it is. The weirder the facts, the more far-out the trivia, the better the game!

Supplies:

1 brown paper bag

Tags

Construction paper

Scissors

Glue

Procedure:

1. Find out odd facts about the fam, then type them or write them on homemade tags that you can create on your computer or be creative and use construction paper.

2. Decorate the bag however you deem fit! Be creative; we recommend pictures of your family, or turning it into a reindeer like the picture above or add other holiday items like paper candy canes or Christmas trees.

3. Insert the tags in the paper bag when done–remember the weirder the facts, the more far-out the trivia, the better the game! Your loved ones can pull tags out of the bag and have the rest of the family guess the answers!