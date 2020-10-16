10 Festive Face Masks To Get You Excited For The Holiday Season

Scroll To See More Images

When shopping for 2020’s holiday season, you can’t forget to stock up on some festive holiday face masks. It’s kind of hard not to think about this new type of accessory, considering it’s become so ingrained in our lives, and just like you trotted out floral masks this spring and summer to go with your breezy sun dresses, it’s time to load up on festive holiday face masks for winter. Think candy canes, reindeer, etc! ‘Tis almost the season, after all, and it’s important to keep the people around you safe while you celebrate. There’s also a major benefit to wearing masks in winter: they’ll totally keep your face warm when it’s cold outside. A win-win!

Just like the best winter jackets and chunky sweaters sell out fast, you’ll want to load up on festive masks before Starbucks switches to their holiday menu, or all the good ones will be gone before you know it. Shipping might be delayed this year with the entire world ordering everything online, so that’s also something to keep in mind when planning your holiday slays in advance.

Before you start making your gift lists and checking them twice, you’ve gotta get your hands on some festive holiday masks. We know it’s almost the busiest time of the year, so we took the liberty of rounding up some fun holiday masks for you below. Whether you like to be more casual about your holiday cheer or sing it loud for everyone to hear, we got you covered. Shop both subtle and all-out holiday masks below.

1. Snowflake Flannel Masks

These three-layer face masks capture the magic of the holiday season and look cozy—even if they are made out of breathable cotton.

2. Winter Face Mask

If you want a subtle way to show your love of snowflakes, this minimalist face mask is the perfect way to say “Let It Snow.” I have a feeling Elsa would approve, FWIW.

3. Christmas Face Masks

You’ll want to don one of these cheerful handmade masks when you do your holiday shopping—just make sure to check your list twice. You can order the whole set of five or get individual masks.

4. Hanukkah Face Mask

This festive blue mask has tiny dreidels and Stars of David, which make it a great pick for Hanukkah.

5. Holiday Face Masks

You’ll look like a well-wrapped present with these bold and joyful prints on your face. You can rock the whacky holiday llama mask or the more classic ornament mask.

6. Nordic Snowflake Face Mask

Bring those ugly holiday sweater vibes to your face mask game this season—though this mask is anything but ugly and sure to be your go-to. Its knit print will match nicely with all of your slouchy sweaters.

7. Happy Hannukah Pattern

These mini-Menorahs might be completely lit, but you can wear this stretchy, face-fitting mask any of the nights of Hanukkah.

8. Arctic Holiday Face Masks

Get in the holiday spirit with these cute face masks. If you love winter woodland creatures and animals hailing from the Arctic, three of the five face masks feature furry friends.

9. Christmas Plaid Face Mask

Red and green plaid is usually considered anything but subtle, in terms of holiday masks though, it’s one of your less obvious options. You can wear this face mask all winter long—even after the holidays are over. It’s evergreen!

10. Disposable Snowflake Masks (50pc)

If you prefer disposables to washable cotton masks, this is a festive pick. This disposable snowflake mask set comes with 50, more than enough to get you through the holidays.