What I Want Now: Clothing Designer and It Girl Chrissie Miller Shares her Holiday Wish List

Chrissie Miller isn’t afraid of some good old-fashioned multi-tasking. She’s got a successful clothing company, Sophomore, under her belt, as well as a thriving DJ career (and, of course, an unofficial gig as gal-about-town).

As if that’s not enough to keep Miller busy, she’s also fast becoming a YouTube starlet with her new series, “Club Chrissie,” which recently debuted on Pharrell’s YouTube channel, “i am OTHER.” The series is packed with useful DIY tips and projects, often with the help of equally cool pals along the lines of Cory Kennedy, Charlotte Ronson, and Pamela Love.

We caught up the tastemaker and NYC resident to see what she’s eyeing this holiday season. Read on!