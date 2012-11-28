What I Want Now: Clothing Designer and It Girl Chrissie Miller Shares her Holiday Wish List

Chrissie Miller isn’t afraid of some good old-fashioned multi-tasking. She’s got a successful clothing company, Sophomore, under her belt, as well as a thriving DJ career (and, of course, an unofficial gig as gal-about-town).
As if that’s not enough to keep Miller busy, she’s also fast becoming a YouTube starlet with her new series, “Club Chrissie,” which recently debuted on Pharrell’s YouTube channel, “i am OTHER.” The series is packed with useful DIY tips and projects, often with the help of equally cool pals along the lines of Cory Kennedy, Charlotte Ronson, and Pamela Love.
We caught up the tastemaker and NYC resident to see what she’s eyeing this holiday season. Read on!
"Etsy is my new obsession and I've been waiting to buy this bag forever, I never get sick of fringe!"
Fringe Black Bag, $140; at Etsy
"This book is an amazing collaboration with artist Leo Fitzpatrick along with Joe Bradley, Dan Colen, Adam McEwen, Dash Snow, and Nate Lowman among others."
Limited-Edition "Flying Death" by Wes Lang, $250; at Exhibit A
"I have this bag in yellow for summer and I need a dark one for winter!"
Round Bag, price upon request; at Reece Hudson
"My best friend's shoe line Madison Harding! I creative-directed the fall campaign and they named the [this] shoe after me."
Miller Cowboy Ankle Boot, $231; at Madison Harding
"My other BFF, Jen Brill, has a shoe collaboration with Cole Haan. Brill has the best style so obvi the shoes are sick."
Cole Haan x Jen Brill & Olivia Kim Chelsea T-Strap Sandals, $530; at Opening Ceremony
"I've seen this dream catcher in Pam's office for years and I am so happy she's finally selling them on the website!"
Giant Dream Catcher, $300; at Pamela Love
"I've been obsessing over red lace for fall. This dress is perfect. I love LOVER!"
Lover Flamingo Millie Lace Dress, $750; at Bona Drag
"Hint to my boyfriend! I just thought I'd throw this in. I want a heart-shaped, engagement ring! So Leo, if you're reading this, I'm not getting any younger!"
Tiffany Bezet Heart Ring, price upon request; at Tiffany & Co.
"Just look at this bag, it's so chic."
Olympia Le Tan "The Purple Night Bag," $1,500; at Purple Boutique