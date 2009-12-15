Holiday Dressing: 10 Clutches Under $20

It’s that time of year when we are running around likemaniacs trying to find the perfect holiday outfits and the “it” dress for the New Year. This can be so thought-consuming that you may forget to save for that just as important accessory–a clutch. Need a hand? Here are some cute clutches that can easily be added to anyone’s wardrobe without going over budget.
Top 10 clutches under $20:
1. Women’s Faux Leather Wristlet Clutch, $16.50, at OldNavy.com (above)
2. Merona Hinge Clutch, $7.51, at Target.com
3. Women’s Ruffled Faux Leather Wristlet Clutch, $14.50, at OldNavy.com
4. ALDO Grezzana Women’s Clutch, $20, at Amazon.com
5. Aldo Holck Purple Clutch, $15.98, at Aldo.com
6. Aldo Cawthron Silver Clutch, $19.98, at Aldo.com
7. Forever 21 Pleated Clutch, $17.80, at Forever21.com
8. Forever 21 Studded Quilted Clutch, $15.80, at Forever21.com
9. H&M Gold Chain Bag, $12.95, at H&M stores
10. H&M Pink Chain Bag, $12.95, at H&M stores