Holiday Dressing: 10 Clutches Under $20

It’s that time of year when we are running around likemaniacs trying to find the perfect holiday outfits and the “it” dress for the New Year. This can be so thought-consuming that you may forget to save for that just as important accessory–a clutch. Need a hand? Here are some cute clutches that can easily be added to anyone’s wardrobe without going over budget.

Top 10 clutches under $20:

1. Women’s Faux Leather Wristlet Clutch, $16.50, at OldNavy.com (above)

2. Merona Hinge Clutch, $7.51, at Target.com

3. Women’s Ruffled Faux Leather Wristlet Clutch, $14.50, at OldNavy.com

4. ALDO Grezzana Women’s Clutch, $20, at Amazon.com

5. Aldo Holck Purple Clutch, $15.98, at Aldo.com

6. Aldo Cawthron Silver Clutch, $19.98, at Aldo.com

7. Forever 21 Pleated Clutch, $17.80, at Forever21.com

8. Forever 21 Studded Quilted Clutch, $15.80, at Forever21.com

9. H&M Gold Chain Bag, $12.95, at H&M stores

10. H&M Pink Chain Bag, $12.95, at H&M stores