Your Everything Guide to Holiday Dresses

No winter wardrobe is complete without a few things: a sweater so cozy you look for excuses to snuggle up in it, a pair of comfy jeans that go with literally everything in your closet, winter boots that are equal parts chic and practical, and a go-to holiday dress.

While the former items will help you navigate the day-to-day of the calendar’s coldest months, the latter will make sure you’re dressed to impress at the fancier occasions that come your way—say, office holiday parties, or family holiday parties, or maybe even friend holiday parties. (Maybe you guys are really ritzy—we don’t know your life.)

But shopping for holiday dresses isn’t just a practical endeavor—it’s a fun one, too. Winter holidays come but once a year, and they’re your official excuse to buy all the velvet, and sparkle, and shine, and red/green/gold/silver/white/black stuff you’ve been eyeing all year long.

That emerald-green, figure-hugging number you’ve been daydreaming of since you saw it? A perfect holiday party dress. That fire-engine red patent-leather piece you want, just because? A perfect (and totally statement-making) holiday party dress. That shiny silver jumpsuit you’re sure you can wear during summer and winter? A perfect holiday party dress—well, jumpsuit, because those are on the menu, too.

Everyone needs at least one holiday dress—and most holiday dresses can be repurposed in myriad ways once December comes to a close. So you can have your cake and eat it, too; you can stock up on all the holiday party dresses you’ve been drooling over and rest assured knowing they’ll have at least one practical purpose—if not many, many more.

We trust your wishlist is already stacked with stunning holiday-party-worthy pieces. But if it isn’t—or if you’re just down to do a little window-shopping—we’ve rounded up a bunch of our favorites, below. Ahead, you’ll find 29 stunning holiday dresses, complete with a few suggestions for how to repurpose them.

Lovers + Friends Nolita Midi Dress, $168 at Revolve

Perfect for winter date nights—and holiday parties where you want to turn heads.

MSGM Faux Leather Dress, $525 at Shopbop

Patent leather is one of 2018’s favorite trends—and it’ll keep you cozy all winter long. Be the best-dressed guest at your next Christmas party (or best-dressed person literally anywhere) by donning this statement-making number.

De La Vali Jane Velvet Blend Mini Dress, $323 at Farfetch

If you’re into two-in-ones, this mini dress should be right up your alley. Perfect for the holidays and New Year’s Eve, it’ll earn its keep in the month of December, alone. And when you’re looking for something to wear out in 2019’s earliest months, you’ll know exactly where to turn.

Alice + Olivia Malin Patchwork Dress, $395 at Shopbop

Your 2019 fashion forecast is here, and patchwork is on it. Be ahead of the curve by wearing a holiday dress that’s equal parts cute, comfy and on-trend. Then, maximize the piece’s value by wearing it over and over again next year.

Forte Forte Pleated Velvet Dress, $895 at Shopbop

Velvet shift dresses never go out of style. Repurpose this stunning emerald number by wearing it to work (or parties) for years to come. Pro tip: The cut and timelessness make this item a great option for winter job interviews.

Velvet Polka Dot Dress, $198 at Anthropologie

Ordered this one a week ago. Catch us wearing it to work, to parties, to date night—and much, much more.

Michael Costello x Revolve Penelope Gown, $228 at Revolve

OK, so this glitzy number isn’t as versatile as the rest. But everyone deserves to have at least one sexy evening gown in their closet—even if it only makes it out once a year, at the sexiest holiday party on your calendar.

Needle & Thread Lace Illusion Dress, $404 at Shopbop

We’re already dreaming of the Instagrams we’ll take in this delicate little thing. What’s nice: You can wear this dress all year long. Just sport (or ditch) tights strategically; the cut and fabric don’t scream one season more than another.

Rebecca Taylor Velvet Mini Dress, $530 at Matches Fashion

Navy velvet is an underrated holiday party option, but you’re sure to be the fashion-minded standout in every group photo if you go this route. Since the dress is pretty understated (and not obviously holiday-y), you can definitely wear it all winter long. And it’ll be the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe once September rolls back around.

Saloni Pia Dress, $550 at Shopbop

Easily dressed up or down, this green-gold velvet number is basically a must. Flattering without being over-the-top, luxe without being distracting, and cozy without being frumpy, Saloni’s Pia dress is a win on all fronts. There’s basically no reason not to buy it.

Corey Lynn Calter Madga Striped Jumpsuit, $196 at Anthropologie

Because a sparkly jumpsuit allows you to strike the perfect balance between cozy and festive. Plus, you can wear it any time, any place—it would look just as great at a bar in the summer as it would at the office during the winter. The options are basically endless.

Temperley London Letter Print Mini Dress, $836.50 at Shopbop

What’s shiny, intricate, fashion-forward and flattering—all at the same time? This Temperley London midi dress, which—by the way—is sure to translate as well to the office as it does to the holiday party scene.

Edition10 Cinched Waist Dress, $294 at Shopbop

This silky piece will help you channel your inner boss no matter where you wear it (but we recommend sporting it at holiday parties and the office, in particular).

Splendid Moonstone Velvet Slip Dress, $178 at Shopbop

Chic enough to wear to parties. Cozy enough to sport around the house. A win/win? We certainly think so, especially since the simple silhouette offers maximal versatility, as far as styling goes.

Paisley Print Oversized Shirt Dress, $95 at Topshop

The ’70s called, and they’d love it if you wore this retro-chic dress all day, every day this season.

RED Valentino Velvet Dress, $995 at Shopbop

This sleek gold piece walks the line between dressed down and dressed up—leaving it in style-how-you-want territory. In other words, you can do whatever you like with it, regardless of setting or season.

Emma Marie Lace Trim Midi Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Excellent for semi-dressy occasions—no matter what month it is.

Luna Velvet Jumpsuit, $158 at Anthropologie

We’ll be honest—this one practically screams holiday look. But velvet jumpsuits are so incredibly comfy, there has to be a way to repurpose them for day-to-day wear, right?

Cupcakes and Cashmere Jola Dress, $128 at Shopbop

Opt for a particularly edgy approach to the holidays with a trendy cut, rendered in metallic animal print fabric. And then throw it on the next time you have a party to go to, or the next time you just feel like dressing up for work.

Yumi Kim Catwalk Velvet Dress, $238 at Revolve

The more LBDs, the merrier. (This one requires no explanation.)

Dixie Metallic Jumpsuit, $249 at Anthropologie

Stun at your holiday party. Then stun again six months from now when you’re throwing a summer get-together.

Saint Laurent Velvet-Flocked Dress, $3,290 at Farfetch

The holidays are your excuse to look hot as hell in this red velvet dress—and to treat yourself to the YSL price tag. Make the purchase worth it by wearing this saucy number out the next time your friends suggest a night at the club, and repurpose it for fancy dinners, birthdays and holiday parties for years to come.

Pushbutton Floral Print Velvet Dress, $245 at Farfetch

You could rewear this dress 10 years from now, and it’ll still be as sleek and statement-making as it is today. Great for literally any setting—just be thoughtful about footwear.

Ewa Herzog Tiered Crew Neck Dress, $1,560 at Shopbop

Pair with tights for weather-appropriate winter magic. Wear with sandals for stunning summer vibes.

BB Dakota Light My Fire Dress, $108 at Revolve

Holiday parties beckon—and remind you this dress would look stunning on Valentine’s Day, too.

Stine Goya Liv Dress, $540 at Shopbop

Velvet maxi dress—need we say more? Wear it to any cold-weather party you’re invited to, or opt for the ultimate power move, and sport it on the daily.

Saloni Camille Sequin Mini Dress, $424 at Matches Fashion

This sparkly number is sure to take you from holiday party to New Year’s Eve—and through every sequin-worthy occasion that crops up afterward.

Costarellos Ruffled Illusion Dress, $1,495 at Shopbop

Perfect for: birthdays, fancy weddings and holiday parties (duh).

Bardot Raven Dress, $119 at Revolve

We bought this with date night in mind, but we’re definitely whipping it out during our next holiday party. (How could we not?)