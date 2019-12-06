Every Chic Holiday Dress Trend, According to Pinterest

Scroll To See More Images

Figuring out what to wear during the holidays is never an easy task. There are always so many parties and events at which you want to look your best, but finding an outfit that’s trendy, flattering and holiday-themed enough is a challenge. Enter: the 2019 holiday dress trends from Pinterest. Everyone and their mother uses Pinterest to figure out how to wear certain outfits, DIY pretty much anything and find all the latest trends. In the case of the perfect holiday outfit, Pinterest has also got you covered. There’s no need to scour different brands in search of holiday dress trends this year, because Pinterest has already compiled them for us all. Do you feel blessed right now? Because I feel blessed right now.

The holiday season is already here (Where did the year go?!) and that means parties on parties on parties. Whether you’re constantly being dragged to events (Shout out to all the introverts.) or live for the social scenes of the holidays, your wardrobe is about to get on-freakin’-trend. Pinterest teamed up with New York celebrity stylist Britt Theodora to give us the scoop on the 2019 holiday outfit trends, and they do not disappoint.

The chic dress trends below are all based on Pinterest searches throughout the year to see what the people want, what they wear and how they wear it. It can be difficult to keep track of all the trends from 2019, but Pinterest is a true expert. Because so many people turn to Pinterest to find outfit inspiration, they can analyze all the searches and give us the ~data~ to help save our holiday wardrobes—and for that, I will be eternally thankful.

See below for the 2019 holiday dress trends from Pinterest, along with tips from celebrity stylist Britt Theodora—and some shopping picks, too.

Puff-Sleeved Perfection

The puffy sleeve trend isn’t going anywhere this holiday season. Show off your maximalist side with sleeves bigger than your head. “The puff sleeve tops my list of trends this year,” Britt Theodora gushes. “Fashion cool-girls love it, and it’s flattering on many body types.”

Puff sleeves, patterned and ready to stun.

Combining puff sleeves and sequins is something we can all get behind this season.

—

Black Sequined Mini Mania

The holidays are your time to shine, baby. Show off those legs and reflect every light in sight with a black sequined mini dress. Theordora advises: “Pair it with black tights and a leather jacket for a polished look.”

Wrap up in some sequin-y goodness this season.

You’re sure to stun everyone in this mini dress.

—

The Casual Silk Dress

Silk doesn’t have to be formal. Dress for any holiday occasion in a silk mini or maxi and watch the compliments roll in.

Sleek, sophisticated and sure to be a staple in your closet.

Your classic LBD just got even better.

—

Short & Velvety

‘Tis the season for velvet, and according to Pinterest, short velvet dresses are sure to be everywhere this year. Plus, Britt Theordra notes, “Velvet always looks luxe and it’s the perfect holiday staple.”

So luxurious without breaking the bank.

Show off that holiday figure, baby.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.