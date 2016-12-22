StyleCaster
35 Seriously Festive Holiday Decorations From Etsy

35 Seriously Festive Holiday Decorations From Etsy

Kristen Bousquet
by
Christmas Tree Living Room
Whether you’re hosting a holiday party, having your family over for Christmas dinner, or just love to be surrounded by festive décor during the holiday season, Etsy should be your new (affordable!) shopping source. The amount of cheerful, stylish holiday decorations on the e-commerce site—many of which are from cool local artisans—is seemingly endless.

These picks, which include mini Christmas trees, holiday stockings, and tassel garlands, are the accessories we’re dying to place artfully around our homes this season. Below, click through our 35 favorite holiday decorations, all shoppable now.

1 of 35
HO HO HO banner
HO HO HO banner

$21 at Etsy

Mini Christmas Tree & Garland
Mini Christmas Tree & Garland

$110 at Etsy

Red Green Wool Plaid Pillow
Red Green Wool Plaid Pillow

$42+ at Etsy

Twinkle Twinkle Star Garland
Twinkle Twinkle Star Garland

$12+ at Etsy

JOY Holiday Banner
JOY Holiday Banner

$15 at Etsy

Jingle Balloon Banner Gold Foil Mylar Letter
Jingle Balloon Banner Gold Foil Mylar Letter

$23+ at Etsy

Personalized Christmas Stocking
Personalized Christmas Stocking

$26.71+ at Etsy

Red and White Hydrangea and Chevron Burlap Merry Christmas Wreath
Red and White Hydrangea and Chevron Burlap Merry Christmas Wreath

$59+ at Etsy

Baby It's Cozy Outside Pillow
Baby It's Cozy Outside Pillow

$29 at Etsy

Christmas Garland
Christmas Garland

$5.99 at Etsy

Mason Jar Christmas Table Decor
Mason Jar Christmas Table Decor

$22 at Etsy

Christmas Joy Print
Christmas Joy Print

$6 at Etsy

2017 Confetti;
2017 Confetti;

$3 at Etsy

Giant Balloon With Tassel Garland
Giant Balloon With Tassel Garland

$30 at Etsy

Silver Glitter Mini Clothespins
Silver Glitter Mini Clothespins

$4.99 at Etsy

Reindeer Print
Reindeer Print

$1.80 at Etsy

Gold Sequin Pillow Case
Gold Sequin Pillow Case

$25 at Etsy

Glass Geometric Terrarium
Glass Geometric Terrarium

$60 at Etsy

Faux Gingerbread House Gift Box
Faux Gingerbread House Gift Box

$29 at Etsy

Noel Print
Noel Print

$16 at Etsy

Let It Snow Holiday Sign
Let It Snow Holiday Sign

$30 at Etsy

Christmas Centerpiece
Christmas Centerpiece

$45 at Etsy

Hot Cocoa Wood Sign
Hot Cocoa Wood Sign

$24.99 at Etsy

Tulle Christmas Tree
Tulle Christmas Tree

$65 at Etsy

Holiday Wall Art
Holiday Wall Art

$5 at Etsy

Pine Cone Garland
Pine Cone Garland

$3.28+ at Etsy

NOEL Sign
NOEL Sign

$30 at Etsy

Mason Jar Wall Sconce
Mason Jar Wall Sconce

$28 at Etsy

Christmas Countdown Sign
Christmas Countdown Sign

$20 at Etsy

Faux Deer Antler
Faux Deer Antler

$75 at Etsy

Gold Chevron Deer Pillow
Gold Chevron Deer Pillow

$29 at Etsy

Treated Wood Slabs
Treated Wood Slabs

$240 at Etsy

Baby It's Cold Outside Print
Baby It's Cold Outside Print

$5 at Etsy

Faux Gingerbread Candles
Faux Gingerbread Candles

$20 at Etsy

Gold Tinsel Tassels
Gold Tinsel Tassels

$4.60 at Etsy

