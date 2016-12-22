35 Seriously Festive Holiday Decorations From Etsy

Whether you’re hosting a holiday party, having your family over for Christmas dinner, or just love to be surrounded by festive décor during the holiday season, Etsy should be your new (affordable!) shopping source. The amount of cheerful, stylish holiday decorations on the e-commerce site—many of which are from cool local artisans—is seemingly endless.

These picks, which include mini Christmas trees, holiday stockings, and tassel garlands, are the accessories we’re dying to place artfully around our homes this season. Below, click through our 35 favorite holiday decorations, all shoppable now.