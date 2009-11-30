Holiday Deals: ‘Tis the Season For Sales at Net-A-Porter.com

Object Of Desire

Marc by Marc Jacobs Gina Sequined Striped Merino Cardigan, $196, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Who doesn’t love a sale? WIth 30 percent off a Marc by Marc Jacobs sweater (plus much more) at one of our favorite online shopping destinations, Net-A-Porter.com, what more could you wish for this holiday season?

Reason #2

This cardigan is perfect for jazzing up your winter wardrobe, because, face it, we still have many more months of cold weather. Plus why not treat yourself to a little something special; you deserve it.

Reason #3

Add pizazz to any outfit with this eclectic striped sequined cardigan, you’ll most definitely attract attention and expect a few compliments.