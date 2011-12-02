Holiday Cover Wars: You Decide!

Listen up folks. December and January are more than the obliging hosts of some of our favorite holidays. They also bring with them a slew of prize-worthy glossy covers. This season, everyone from Hollywood actresses to world famous supermodels are represented on the covers of the best fashion magazines out there.

There’s Karlie Kloss‘s now-famous racy cover for Vogue Italia, yet another Lady Gaga shot and the lovely Scarlett Johansson. And that’s only the tip of the iceberg. We’re having a hard time sifting through all of these amazing publications and deciding which pic is our favorite.

So this is where you come in. Click through the slideshow above to check out the best of 2011’s December/January magazine covers. Then scroll on down and cast your vote for the absolute best shot in the poll below!