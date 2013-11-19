Gifts We Love: A Limited-Edition Cocktail Shaker by Michael Aram

It’s officially the season for hunting down and giving the perfect gifts to friends and family. In that spirit, we are featuring one product a day that we think would make the perfect present. Today: a festive cocktail shaker by Michael Aram and SKYY vodka.



The only thing better than a holiday cheese plate is a holiday cocktail—and, during the cold winter nights that lay ahead, many of us will be partaking of such spirited spirits at in-home events rather than at bars and restaurants around town. The perfect accessory for such occasions is here: a cocktail shaker adorned with festive stars by Indian artist Michael Aram.

The limited-edition shaker, whose azure blue stars were inspired by the iconic color of the SKYY vodka bottle, marks the first-ever collaboration for Aram, a painter, sculptor, and mixed-media artist who has lived and worked in India since 1989. Proceeds from the shaker, which is available now for $100, will benefit The Creative Coalition, which helps support First Amendment rights, arts advocacy, and public education.

“I’m a believer in elevating and simplifying at-home entertaining,” Aram says. “Working with SKYY on this project is the perfect pairing of artisanal design and spirits.”

Head to MichaelAram.com to shop the chic and playful shaker now!