All I Want for Christmas Is All 12 Of These Holiday Candles

Alright, it’s peak holiday candle szn. Are you ready? Because I’m not. I’m still processing March, so I have a hard time believing that it’s somehow December and 2020 is almost over. The post-Thanksgiving sales and holiday lights hint that, somehow, I’m already behind when it comes to decorating—and I consider candles the most important decoration of all! Whether you’re spending the holidays with your family or celebrating with your quarantine pod like I am, we could all do with a little more cheer, and luckily, the stores have stocked up on all of their holiday decor and candles.

If you want your home to smell like buttery cookies or crisp pine trees, you better get shopping. Remember—you need to account for shipping time, just like with holiday gifts. The good news is that, in terms of candles, there are honestly more choices out there than ever before. So many brands have gone all in on candles this year, most likely because they know we’re relying on the little things to bring us joy. From your trendy millennial candle company to your classic tried-and-true staples (ILY, Yankee Candle!) you’ll be able to find the aesthetic and scent that you’re looking for, no matter what it might be.

I did the heavy lifting for you and scoured the internet to find the most interesting holiday candles out there. Whether you like sweet, fresh or spicy candles, there are plenty of options for you, and the best are listed below. I found candles that won’t break the bank and luxe candles for shoppers who want to treat themselves, so the variety is definitely worth a scroll through.

Read on for 12 candles that’ll make your home smell amazing and help even the coldest apartments feel cozy.

Homage to Mariah Carey

Have yourself a very Mariah Christmas with this festive candle. It’s available in either Spices and Evergreen or Mango Guava. And if you celebrate Hanukkah, Here for the Burn has a 8 Days and 8 Nights candle.

Walking in a Winter Wonderland

Pretend you’re taking a stroll past holiday markets with this candle. It smells like mulled wine, red currants and wild ivy. With a burn time of 60-80 hours, this cute candle will keep your holiday spirits high for weeks.

Merry & Bright

This NEST holiday candle is one of their classic scents for a reason. With notes of pomegranate, Mandarin orange, pine, cloves and cinnamon—what’s not to love? Candle lovers with keen noses will be able to catch whiffs of amber vanilla, too.

Fireplace In A Jar

If you want a scent to accompany your Yule-log-streaming, check out Otherland’s Kindling. It smells like a mix of smoky embers, Alaskan cedar and incense.

Luxury Christmas

Tis the season for splurging, and no one does candles better than Diptyque. If you’ve been wanting to try one of these luxe candles, the winter is the perfect time to do it. Diptyque’s Moonlit Fir Candle comes in the most beautifully illustrated packaging and it smells of eucalyptus, rosemary and peppermint.

Freshly Baked Cookies

Now your home can smell like vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and butter all season long. This 22 oz. candle has a 110-150 burn time, and the kind of scent that makes you want to bake, even if you absolutely hate it.

Holiday Trio

Inspired by little macarons, this set of three Voluspa candles is totally worth it. You get two spicy candles, Copper Clove and Gilt Pomander & Hinoki and one fresh candle, White Currants & Alpine Lace.

Spicy Sweet

Get yourself a holiday candle for just under $15. This 6 oz. soy candle smells just like spiced vanilla, and it’s a slow-burner, so it’ll take you all the way into Winter 2021.

Sweater Weather

I thought it was impossible to capture what a cozy room smells like, but Etsy seller sweetwaterdecor has managed to do just that. This candle has so many notes, including everything from pine to orange peel.

Just Like the Real Thing

If you can’t fit a real Christmas tree in your home this year, don’t fret. You can light this candle, close your eyes, take a whiff and imagine a fully lite tree is right in front of you. The candle is a blend of fir needle, eucalyptus and cedar leaf essential oils.

A Crowd Pleaser

Bath & Body Works is one of the best places to get your winter candles. There are so many scents to choose from, but this top-rated Fresh Balsam candle contains notes of woodland balsam, eucalyptus, fir branches and cedarwood.

For Crystal Collectors

This candle combines two comforting things: Candles and crystals. The Comfort Crystal Candle has Red Aventurine, which protects you from negative energy. We all need that right now.