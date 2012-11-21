The Holiday A-List: Traveling Whisky

If you are like us you think about things like, how on earth am I going to travel with this large bottle of whisky (a particularly important part of holiday planning). Enter the Travel Roll, created in collaboration with Freemans Sporting Club and Dewar’s whisky. Apparently it is based on the bag Tommy Dewar used to carry his father’s whisky around the world (Tommy sounds like our kind of a guy).

The bag is made in New York City of 18-ounce waxed canvas featuring straps made from English bridle leather. The good news is the bag comes with a flask. The bad news is that you’ll have to buy alcohol separately. Besides being the perfect bag to transport your whisky in, it doubles as a dopp kit.

Dewar’s + Freemans Sporting Club Travel Roll, $150, freemanssportingclub.com.