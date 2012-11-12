The Holiday A-List: The Traveling Mixologist

With just 42 days until Christmas, and just 25 days until Hanukkah we are kicking off holiday gifting today (we are in desperate need of a cocktail just thinking about the amount of holiday shopping we have to do). Which brings us to our first gift pick. Why be a traveling salesman when you can be a traveling mixologist. Luggage maker Tumi and Ketel One have teamed up just in time for the holidays on a luxe limited edition mixology set. Crafted from Italian leather, inside the case holds two bottles of Ketel One, two martini glasses, an ice bucket, ice tongs, an ice scoop, a zester, a metal spoon, vermouth spritzer, two olive picks, a wooden cutting board and a shaker. The gift of the perfect martini no matter where in the world you are, well that’s priceless.



Tumi’s mixology set, $3,995, tumi.com